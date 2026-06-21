This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches
It's a summer oasis.
If you're looking for a summer escape complete with stunning scenery and sandy beaches, you'll want to add this Ontario destination to your plans.
With silky shores, picturesque trails, natural wonders, and gorgeous lake views, it's like a mini getaway without leaving the province.
Point Pelee National Park, located along the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, is worth a warm-weather road trip.
According to Visit Windsor Essex, the park is "a tiny sanctuary" with a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches.
You can spend your time exploring some of the park's beautiful trails, including the Tip Trail, an easy 30-minute loop that takes you right to the southernmost point of mainland Canada.
There's also the Marsh Boardwalk, a floating boardwalk trail that takes you through the Point Pelee Marsh and features an observation tower and telescope.
In addition to its hiking paths and natural landscapes, Point Pelee boasts a dreamy stretch of shoreline. The park is home to Essex County's longest continuous natural beach, with roughly 20 kilometres of sandy waterfront lining both sides of the peninsula.
According to Parks Canada, you can enjoy "turquoise waters and golden sands," perfect for a summer outing.
For a relaxing beach day, you can head to Northwest Beach or West Beach, where facilities such as picnic spaces, washrooms, and change areas are available. It's important to note that swimming is prohibited at the Tip.
The park also offers over 12 km of hiking, walking, and cycling trails, as well as paddling, stargazing, bird-watching, and camping, so there's no shortage of things to enjoy during your visit.
If you're craving a beach-filled getaway, Point Pelee National Park might be worth a road trip.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.