This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

A person standing on a sandy beach.

A park in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for a summer escape complete with stunning scenery and sandy beaches, you'll want to add this Ontario destination to your plans.

With silky shores, picturesque trails, natural wonders, and gorgeous lake views, it's like a mini getaway without leaving the province.

Point Pelee National Park, located along the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, is worth a warm-weather road trip.

According to Visit Windsor Essex, the park is "a tiny sanctuary" with a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches.

You can spend your time exploring some of the park's beautiful trails, including the Tip Trail, an easy 30-minute loop that takes you right to the southernmost point of mainland Canada.

There's also the Marsh Boardwalk, a floating boardwalk trail that takes you through the Point Pelee Marsh and features an observation tower and telescope.

In addition to its hiking paths and natural landscapes, Point Pelee boasts a dreamy stretch of shoreline. The park is home to Essex County's longest continuous natural beach, with roughly 20 kilometres of sandy waterfront lining both sides of the peninsula.

According to Parks Canada, you can enjoy "turquoise waters and golden sands," perfect for a summer outing.

For a relaxing beach day, you can head to Northwest Beach or West Beach, where facilities such as picnic spaces, washrooms, and change areas are available. It's important to note that swimming is prohibited at the Tip.

The park also offers over 12 km of hiking, walking, and cycling trails, as well as paddling, stargazing, bird-watching, and camping, so there's no shortage of things to enjoy during your visit.

If you're craving a beach-filled getaway, Point Pelee National Park might be worth a road trip.

Point Pelee National Park

Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026

Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON

Point Pelee National Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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