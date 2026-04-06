This Ontario park is a mini oasis with a floating boardwalk and 20 km of velvety beaches
It's a beautiful spot for a spring day trip.
If you're already planning some warm-weather day trips, you'll want to keep this stunning Ontario park in mind.
With sprawling beaches, silky sand, lush trails, floating boardwalks, and more, it's a magical spot to get outside and enjoy some of the province's natural beauty.
You can spend the day swimming in sparkling water, unwinding on sandy shores, wandering along picturesque trails, and even making your way to the southernmost point of Canada at this destination.
Set on the shores of Lake Erie in Essex County, Point Pelee National Park makes for a dreamy getaway about three and a half hours from Toronto.
As Visit Windsor Essex describes it, the park is "a tiny sanctuary" with a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches.
It's best known as the southernmost point of mainland Canada, and you can stroll to the very edge of the country along the Tip Trail, an easy one-kilometre loop that takes about 30 minutes.
If you're after more stunning views, the Marsh Boardwalk is worth exploring. This floating boardwalk winds through the Point Pelee Marsh and features an observation tower and telescope.
You can also explore the DeLaurier Homestead & Trail, home to 10,000 years of history, from the First Peoples to the homesteaders, farmers, fishers, and cottagers who followed.
Other trails to wander include the Woodland Nature Trail, which winds through the park's oldest forest habitat, and the Chinquapin Oak Trail, which showcases a unique dry forest with Chinquapin Oaks, a species found as far south as the cloud forests of Mexico.
In addition to its scenic trails, Point Pelee is home to the longest uninterrupted natural beach in Essex County, with 20 kilometres of soft shoreline stretching along both the west and east sides of the peninsula.
Northwest Beach and West Beach are two of the park's top places to unwind, complete with amenities such as washrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas. Just keep in mind that swimming is not allowed at the Tip.
Point Pelee also offers plenty of other ways to explore, including canoeing, cycling, birding, and stargazing under its dark skies.
One of the park's standout features, especially for nature lovers, is its incredible wildlife viewing.
Point Pelee is known as a top birdwatching destination, with over 390 species of migratory birds passing through during spring and fall.
Its distinctive location along Lake Erie makes it a popular stopover for songbirds travelling north in May, as well as an important resting point when they head south again in the fall.
Between the dreamy beaches, scenic pathways, and spectacular star-filled skies, Point Pelee National Park is a beautiful spot to explore right here in Ontario.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.