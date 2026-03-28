This beautiful Ontario beach town with silky shores is one of Canada’s 'best' spots to live

It's home to one of Ontario's "warmest" beaches.

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: Two people in a lake.

A beach town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If your dream life involves sunny days by the water, this picturesque Ontario town could be exactly what you're looking for. Perched along scenic, sandy beaches, it offers laid-back coastal charm, and readers say it is one of the best places to live in Canada.

From breathtaking sunsets to unique attractions and soft stretches of shoreline, it's an idyllic place to put down roots.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to share the best Canadian small towns to live in, and this beautiful Ontario beach town was one of the spots mentioned.

Port Dover is a dreamy lakeside escape set on the shores of Lake Erie. It features resort-town vibes, complete with charming streets, cute local shops, and plenty to explore.

The town's biggest highlight is its beautiful waterfront. You can spend your summer days lounging on the sandy shore or taking a dip in the lake. While much of the beachfront is privately owned, you'll still find nearby stretches of sand to enjoy, including Turkey Point and Long Point.

Turkey Point boasts silky sandbars and warm waters, and has even been called the "best" beach in Canada by Narcity readers. Long Point is known for its 40-kilometre sandspit and sparkling waters.

According to Destination Canada, Port Dover is home to one of the top beaches in the province. The town sits along Lake Erie, "the province's most southern and shallowest lake, so the water is the warmest." It's an ideal spot for long, sun-soaked days by the water.

As the evening rolls in, you can wander out along the pier, catch a glowing sunset and treat yourself to an ice cream by the shore.

Beyond the beach, the town is filled with scenic patios, cozy restaurants and locally owned boutiques. There's also plenty to explore, from the Port Dover Harbour Museum to live performances at the Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

Port Dover is surrounded by scenic natural spaces, making it easy to get outside and explore. Spots like Hay Creek Conservation Area, Lynn River Falls and Turkey Point Provincial Park offer beautiful landscapes where you can stretch your legs and take in the views.

Zolo reports that the current average cost of a home in Port Dover, Ontario, is $942,000.

According to Norfolk Economic Development, people are drawn to the area for "many things: small town living, lower housing costs, employment and business opportunities, a healthy quality of life, and an abundance of recreation options including Lake Erie on the doorstep."

If beachside charm and quaint streets sound like your dream lifestyle, Port Dover is worth checking out.

Norfolk Economic Development Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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