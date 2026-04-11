One of Canada's 'best' spots to live is in Ontario and its a sandy gem with warm-water beaches
It's home to quaint lakeside towns.
If spending your days on sandy beaches, splashing through sparkling waves, and wandering through quaint towns sounds like your ideal lifestyle, this Ontario destination might just be calling your name.
With velvety shorelines, charming lakeside villages, and rustic farm markets, it's a beautiful spot to call home. Beyond the scenery, it offers local events, seasonal festivals, and small businesses that give each of its communities its own personality.
We asked readers on Facebook to name Canada's best small towns to live in, and this Ontario region was among the places mentioned in the comments.
The destination
Norfolk County is a scenic destination on the north shore of Lake Erie, under two hours away from Toronto.
The area is known as "Ontario's Garden" for its rolling farmland, vineyards, cideries, lush gardens, and farm markets.
It's home to several charming small towns and lakeside villages, offering a slower-paced lifestyle with easy access to nature.
Communities like Port Dover, Turkey Point, and Port Rowan are beautiful spots to settle down, with stretches of sandy shores and quaint streets.
One of the area's biggest highlights is its beaches, where you can lounge on silky sand and enjoy the warm waters of Lake Erie.
The culture
There's no shortage of things to do in Norfolk County. From exploring local shops to wandering along scenic trails to relaxing at the beaches, the area offers plenty to enjoy.
Norfolk County blends small-town charm with natural beauty, offering everything from sandy Lake Erie beaches and scenic ports to forests, trails, wineries, and thriving local food culture.
Home to Long Point's UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and the highest percentage of forested land in Southwestern Ontario, it's a place where outdoor adventure, peaceful communities, and vibrant local amenities all come together, all just a couple of hours from the GTA.
"You can be 10 minutes from work and 10 minutes from hiking, biking, camping, or visiting one of our many beaches," the Norfolk General Hospital website says. "Our vibrant, accessible, family-friendly community is filled with restaurants, breweries, wineries, theatres, festivals, golf courses and so much more."
Due to its location on Lake Erie, there are many opportunities for boating, kayaking, fishing, and swimming.
Long Point Provincial Park is a local gem, offering smooth-sand beaches and a 40-kilometre sandspit.
You can enjoy more than two kilometres of shoreline, perfect for swimming, lounging, and beach strolls.
Or, head to Turkey Point Provincial Park, home to a dreamy beach that readers say is one of the best in Canada. The park features a two-kilometre shoreline, with soft sandbars and shimmering water.
If you're looking to escape the city, Norfolk County is the place to be. It offers several charming communities to call home, with everything from cozy cafes to scenic parks.
Port Dover is a lakeside village with a resort-town vibe, offering sandy shores, sunlit patios, and quaint streets.
According to Destination Canada, Port Dover is home to one of the province's top beaches. The town sits along Lake Erie, "the province's most southern and shallowest lake, so the water is the warmest."
Lighthouse Theatre calls it a "hidden gem of southwestern Ontario," adding that it's a "perfect destination for foodies, nature lovers, thrill seekers, culture aficionados, families, groups, and anyone looking for a break from the bustle of everyday life."
Simcoe, known as the "Heart of Norfolk," is the largest town in the area and offers amenities, eateries, and a residential feel.
Norfolk County also boasts a vibrant wine and craft beverage scene. The region is home to a growing number of wineries, cideries, and craft breweries, many of which are set against scenic farmland and lakeside landscapes.
Visitors and residents can spend weekends touring tasting rooms, stopping at shops, or pairing local drinks with seasonal, locally sourced menus at nearby restaurants.
You can also enjoy local events throughout the year, including the Delhi Strawberry Festival, Waterford Pumpkinfest, and Simcoe Christmas Panorama, where you can see endless holiday lights decorating the trees.
The cost
According to REW, the median list price of houses in Norfolk County is currently $695K, with listings ranging from $5.0K to $4.5M. It's a more affordable option than cities like Toronto, which has an average house price of $1,036,872, as reported by Zolo.
Norfolk Economic Development states that people are drawn to the region due to its "small town living, lower housing costs, employment and business opportunities, a healthy quality of life, and an abundance of recreation options, including Lake Erie on the doorstep."
The location
Living in Norfolk County offers the kind of peaceful, nature-filled lifestyle that feels worlds away from the city, without actually being too far from it.
Residents can enjoy beaches, small towns, scenic drives, and outdoor adventures every day, while still being under two hours from the GTA and about 90 minutes from Niagara Falls. It's also a road trip from places like Toronto, Hamilton, London and Buffalo, making it easy to reach bigger-city conveniences, major shopping, entertainment, and international travel through Toronto Pearson.
Its location also makes cross-border trips convenient, with access to the U.S. via nearby Niagara crossings such as the Rainbow Bridge and Peace Bridge.
If sandy beaches, peaceful communities, quaint local shops, lush vineyards, and beautiful natural surroundings sound like your ideal lifestyle, readers say Norfolk County might be worth exploring.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.