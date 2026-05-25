Government of Canada is hiring post-secondary students for jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

These positions with CSIS are in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

government of canada sign on building with canadian flags

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

You can earn up to $34 an hour working government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

The federal intelligence agency is looking for post-secondary students to fill positions in communications, finance, human resources, intelligence analysis, IT, engineering, and other work areas.

These positions are available in cities in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

CSIS is currently hiring post-secondary students for the work term from September to December 2027.

With these student CSIS jobs, you must be registered full-time as one of the following at the time of the work placement:

  • college diploma student in your third year
  • undergraduate degree student in your third year or higher
  • graduate student (master's or PhD)

CSIS will only consider applicants who are doing a co-op or internship to fulfill their program requirements.

It's preferred that you have experience for these positions, but it's not required. Also, your experience can be from school, volunteering, work or projects.

The student salary for these CSIS jobs is based on your academic level and work terms with CSIS.

For college and university students, the pay is $23.79, $26.42, $30.03 or $33.75 an hour. Graduate students make $27.20, $27.93, $29.85 or $34.32 an hour.

The deadline to apply for these student jobs with CSIS is June 19, 2026.

Analysis & Exploitation of Info Sources

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like political science, public administration, international relations, law/legal studies, communications, social sciences, computer science, data science, business, mathematics, information and records management, or library and information science.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • learning and using productivity software and online tools
  • writing briefing notes, creating presentations, and compiling complex documents or dossiers
  • policy research, analysis and writing
  • leading stakeholder engagement and coordination
  • program evaluation, audit, compliance monitoring or risk assessment
  • open source research
  • data analytics
  • an information management or library environment

Apply On CSIS Careers

Change & Project Management

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like entrepreneurship and innovation, business administration, commerce, engineering, information technology, computer science, psychology, sociology, or communication.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • working on group projects or initiatives with defined timelines and deliverables
  • defining problems, analyzing root causes and proposing solutions
  • preparing reports, briefing notes, or presentations based on research or data
  • working in team environments
  • using Excel, including tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts

Apply On CSIS Careers

Communications

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production, or media techniques.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • writing and editing communication products for various audiences, including social media content, communication plans, fact sheets, backgrounders, media responses and media lines
  • providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
  • compiling and analyzing information to support product development or coordinate initiatives
  • collaborating or coordinating with clients, colleagues and stakeholders
  • working under pressure, prioritizing and meeting tight deadlines

Apply On CSIS Careers

Finance

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Edmonton and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • providing advice to clients, managers and/or employees
  • using a financial system
  • using Excel, including tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts
  • applying financial policies
  • performing accounting operations

Apply On CSIS Careers

Human Resources

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like social sciences, human resources, labour or industrial relations, or business administration.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • human resources or administration
  • planning, organizing and coordinating actions/activities

Apply On CSIS Careers

Information Management & Legal Information Management

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like information and records management, library science, archival studies, business administration, or library information technology.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • providing client service, including responding to queries and providing advice on policies and procedures
  • using word processors, spreadsheets and email
  • performing general administrative duties, including file organization and management

Apply On CSIS Careers

Intelligence Analysis

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like social sciences, humanities, public policy, law, business/commerce, economics, statistics or administration.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • producing a variety of written reports, briefing notes, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
  • researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
  • interacting with internal and external stakeholders at different levels to obtain or provide information

Apply On CSIS Careers

Internal Audit and Evaluation

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like social sciences, business administration, public administration, commerce, accounting, or finance.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • analyzing qualitative and/or quantitative data
  • utilizing Microsoft Office and Power BI
  • writing reports and/or drafting presentations

Apply On CSIS Careers

IT and Engineering

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, mechanical engineering, network security, information technology, telecommunications, software engineering or informatics.

There are more than a dozen work areas in IT and Engineering with CSIS.

If you apply for the software development stream, the following experience is an asset:

  • developing on mobile platforms with one or more mobile application-focused programming languages
  • developing web application components
  • developing desktop applications
  • using Linux environments and Bash scripting
  • using encryption technologies
  • using programming languages

If you apply for the strategic planning and reporting, the following experience is an asset:

  • data collection, data analytics and dashboard reporting
  • using reporting tools like Power BI and Tableau
  • using the ServiceNow platform

The other streams don't have experience requirements.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Policy, Compliance & Review

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like public administration, political science, strategic studies, communications, legal studies, sociology, government, law and policy, or information studies.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • interpreting and applying policy provisions, guidelines or laws
  • producing a variety of written reports, briefing notes, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
  • researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
  • interacting with individuals within and outside the organization to obtain or provide information

Apply On CSIS Careers

Research and Partnerships Analyst

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like international relations, political science or communications.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • communicating with internal and external stakeholders to facilitate conferences, workshops and/or other activities
  • producing written reports such as planning documents, briefing notes, and assessments
  • balancing multiple concurrent priorities and requests
  • interacting with individuals within and outside the organization to obtain or provide information

Apply On CSIS Careers

Screening Analyst

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a field of study relevant to the position, like international security, social sciences, criminology, global and international related studies, political science, conflict studies, history, communications or ethics.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • producing presentations, briefing materials and/or reports
  • conducting complex research and analysis using database systems

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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