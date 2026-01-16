CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Canadian cities and you can make up to $106,000 a year
Some positions don't require a degree.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
These are high-paying jobs with salaries that are close to or more than $100,000 a year!
Also, some of the positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.
Canada's federal intelligence agency is looking for people to work in admin, protective services, emergency management, pay and benefits, and more areas.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs, including the education and experience requirements.
Administrative Officer
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a university certificate or college diploma and two years of experience.
It's required that you have experience in:
- providing administrative support
- planning and coordinating administrative activities like fleet management, budget/contingency tracking, and mailroom activities
- providing support to facilities or IT departments
- dealing with managers and employees at all levels
- providing client services
You must be bilingual in English and French if you want to get the job in Ottawa.
For the position in Toronto, you must have a valid Canadian driver's license.
The closing date is Monday, January 19, 2026.
E-Learning Developer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a two-year college diploma in multimedia, web development, graphic design or a related field and four years of experience, a three-year college diploma in multimedia, web development, graphic design or a related field and three years of experience, or a undergraute degree in multimedia or design and two years of experience.
That experience must be in e-learning development.
You must also have significant experience in at least four of these areas of expertise:
- development of SCORM content
- creation and editing of graphics
- digital audio/video production and editing
- HTML5 coding
- administration of a Learning Management System
The deadline to apply is Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Corporate Analyst
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, BC and Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and six years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience, or a university degree and two years of experience.
It's required that you have experience in:
- qualitative and quantitative research and analysis compiling, reviewing and making recommendations or decisions
- planning, tracking, and coordinating activities
- preparing, drafting, and delivering presentations, emails, meeting minutes, memos, manuals, standard operating procedures, announcements, agendas, and reports
- establishing and maintaining effective working relationships
- collaborating externally and within a team
Also, you must have a valid permanent Canadian driver's license, which is a G license in Ontario or a Class 5 license in the rest of Canada.
You'll be required to travel to regional, district and satellite offices within Burnaby and Toronto.
So, you must be able to work beyond core working hours.
The closing date is Friday, January 30, 2026.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, BC
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- a protective service and security-related role involving the protection of assets, operations and employees from security threats
- managing components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls.
Also, you must be able to work overtime, work shifts and weekends, and wear a uniform.
The deadline to apply is Friday, June 26, 2026.
Emergency Management Analyst
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That post-secondary education must be in emergency management, security, criminology, social science, 911 emergency call centre or a related field.
Also, you need at least one year of experience providing client services.
Experience conducting research from various sources and analyzing the information to make recommendations is required.
You must be able to work overtime, be on call, and work shifts on rotations that extend beyond core work hours.
Also, you need a valid permanent Canadian driver's license, which is a G license in Ontario or a Class 5 license in the rest of Canada.
This position requires you to be bilingual in English and French.
The closing date is Friday, February 13, 2026.
Pay and Benefits Specialist
Salary: $73,008 to $88,809 or $84,783 to $103,124
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a two-year college diploma and two years of experience.
Both the junior and senior Pay and Benefits Specialist positions require you to have experience in client service as a resource person.
Also, you must be bilingual in English and French.
For the junior position, you need:
- experience processing compensation, pay and benefits services to employees in the private sector or in the Federal Public Service
- experience processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System like PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System
For the senior position, you need:
- experience working as a fully trained Pay Specialist using the Phoenix Pay System, including administering pay and benefits to employees
- experience providing compensation support and guidance on pay and compensation services in the federal public service to employees and their immediate supervisors, including proposing solutions
The closing date is Friday, January 30, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.