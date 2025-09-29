CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year
Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in cities across the country.
With these high-paying jobs, the salaries are up to $129,000 a year!
The national intelligence agency is looking for Canadian citizens to work in positions located in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Software Developer, Protective Services Officer, and Surveillant Analyst are just a few of the CSIS jobs that are available.
If you want to work for Canada's intelligence agency, here's what you need to know about applying for these positions.
Pay and Benefits Specialist
Salary: $73,008 to $88,809 or $84,783 to $103,124
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience or a two-year college diploma and two to three years of experience.
That experience must be in client service as a resource person.
To get hired as a Junior Pay and Benefits Specialist, you need experience in:
- processing compensation pay and benefits services to employees in the private sector or in the federal public service
- processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System (HRMS) such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
To get hired as a Pay and Benefits Specialist, you need experience in:
- performing the full scope of the position as a fully trained Pay Specialist using the Phoenix Pay System, including administering pay and benefits to employees
- providing compensation support and guidance on the pay and compensation services in the federal public service to employees and their immediate supervisors
The closing date is December 31, 2025.
Physical Surveillant Analyst
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and five years of experience, a college diploma and three years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- research and analysis (researching information via various databases and experience in analyzing information in order to make recommendations)
- report writing
- multitasking in a high-demand environment without loss of effectiveness or efficiency
You must be able to work shifts, including some weekends and paid overtime, and travel within the region based on operational needs.
The closing date is October 10, 2025.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, BC
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- a protective service and security-related role that required the protection of assets, operations and employees from various security threats
- managing various components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls
You must be able to work overtime, shifts, and weekends.
Also, you have to be able to wear a uniform if you get hired.
The closing date is December 31, 2025.
Project Leader
Salary: $106,349 to $129,381
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have an undergraduate degree or a technologist diploma from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science, information technology, software engineering, electrical engineering, network management, cyber security or telecommunications.
Also, you must have relevant experience leading IT, R&D and/or scientific projects using project management methodologies.
The closing date is October 31, 2025.
Regional Technical Officer
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in a related field and three years of experience, or a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation and four years of experience.
The bachelor's degree or technologist diploma must be in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, mathematics, physics or another relevant specialty.
You must have experience in at least three of the following:
- designing, developing, evaluating or testing technological tools and associated procedures to support the implementation of technical capabilities
- providing advice and recommendations on complex technology issues related to the design, deployment or maintenance of technical solutions
- providing training and operational support to clients and colleagues to maintain and improve technical capabilities
- participating in cross-functional initiatives and collaborating with stakeholders
- performing technical problem-solving activities for software or systems
- carrying out data analysis or collection activities using technical tools and tradecraft
- implementing, operating, configuring or troubleshooting a networking infrastructure
Also, you need two years of experience in operational communications, technical collection, or operations.
You must be able to work overtime, nights, and weekends, and travel domestically and internationally as needed.
It's required that you have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license.
The closing date is October 10, 2025.
Technical Advisor/Software Developer
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology, data science, cognitive science, engineering, network security, cybersecurity, electronics, mathematics or another relevant specialty.
You need relevant experience in at least three of the following:
- managing, designing, developing and/or evaluating new technologies, tools, processes, procedures, and standards related to IT systems
- providing advice and recommendations on complex technology issues related to the design, deployment, procedures and maintenance of technical solutions
- analyzing requirements and/or providing advice and guidance on IT matters
- participating in cross-functional initiatives and collaborating with stakeholders
- supporting, maintaining and/or performing troubleshooting activities for software and/or systems
- researching, analyzing and making recommendations on future IT solutions based on industry trends, standards, practices and/or products
Also, you must have experience and skills related to at least one of these work streams:
- IT end user systems
- data management services
- application development, integration and verification
- network technology and security
- IT security/cybersecurity
- server, storage, and backup infrastructure
- IT service management and support
- IT application support/system administration
- communications technology
- data centre management
- artificial intelligence/machine learning developer
- cloud infrastructure
You could be required to work flexible hours and work shifts on a rotating schedule.
The closing date is November 30, 2025.
Surveillance Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a university degree or college diploma and two years of experience.
That experience must be working in a team environment.
Also, you must have six years of experience in driving motor vehicles in various locations and weather conditions.
Since this position involves driving, a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is required.
A permanent Canadian driver's license is a G Class in Ontario and a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
You must successfully complete the 16-week Surveillance Officer Training Course in Ottawa before you start working.
Then, you must be able to work nights, shifts and overtime, and travel based on operational needs.
The closing date is October 1, 2025.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.