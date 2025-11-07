Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

CSIS is hiring students for these jobs and you can make up to $34 an hour

There are openings in IT, engineering, communications, HR, finance, and other work areas.

csis sign at headquarters in ottawa

CSIS sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring post-secondary students.

These positions pay up to $34 an hour, and you only have to work for four months.

Canada's national intelligence agency has openings in IT, engineering, HR, finance, communications other work areas.

The work term is January 2027 to April 2027.

These CSIS jobs for students are available in Toronto, Ottawa and Burnaby.

You must be enrolled in an accredited co-op or internship program for your post-secondary education.

At the time of work, you must be registered full-time as a college diploma student in your third year, undergraduate degree student in your third year or higher, or a graduate student.

The hourly salary for students depends on your education level and how many work terms you've done.

College and university undergraduates make $23.79, $26.42, $30.03 or $33.75 an hour.

Graduate students make $27.20, $27.93, $29.85 or $34.32 an hour.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 5, 2025.

Analysis & Exploitation of Information Sources

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like political science, public administration, international relations, law, social sciences, computer science, data science, mathematics, or information and records management.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • learning and using productivity software, collaboration and online tools
  • writing briefing notes, creating presentations, and compiling complex documents or dossiers
  • policy research, analysis and writing
  • leading stakeholder engagement and coordination
  • program evaluation, audit, compliance monitoring or risk assessment
  • open source research
  • data analytics
  • an information management or library environment

Apply On CSIS Careers

Change & Project Management

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like entrepreneurship and innovation, business administration, commerce, engineering, IT, computer science, psychology, sociology or communications.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • working on group projects or initiatives with timelines and deliverables
  • defining problems, root cause analysis and proposing solutions
  • preparing reports, briefing notes, or presentations based on research or data
  • working in team environments
  • using Excel

Apply On CSIS Careers

Communications

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production, or media techniques.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • writing and editing communication products for various audiences
  • providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
  • compiling and analyzing information to support product development or coordinate initiatives
  • collaborating or coordinating with clients, colleagues and stakeholders
  • working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines

Apply On CSIS Careers

Finance

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • providing advice to clients, managers and/or employees
  • using a financial system
  • using Excel
  • applying financial policies
  • performing accounting operations

Apply On CSIS Careers

Human Resources

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like social sciences, human resources, labour or industrial relations, or business administration.

It's preferred that you have experience in human resources or administration.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Information Management & Legal Information Management 

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like information and records management, library science, archival studies, business administration, or library information technology.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • providing client service
  • using word processor, spreadsheet and e-mail applications
  • performing general administrative duties

Apply On CSIS Careers

Intelligence Analysis

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like social sciences, humanities, public policy, law, business, commerce, economics, statistics, or administration.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • producing written reports, such as briefing notes, reports, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
  • researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
  • interacting with stakeholders to obtain or provide information

Apply On CSIS Careers

Internal Audit & Evaluation

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like accounting, finance, business administration, public administration, commerce, economics, sociology, or psychology.

It's preferred that you have experience in:.

  • analyzing qualitative and/or quantitative data
  • using Excel or other statistical analysis tools
  • writing reports and/or drafting presentations

Apply On CSIS Careers

IT & Engineering

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like computer science, computer and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, network security, IT, telecommunications, software engineering, or informatics.

There are various experience requirements depending on which job stream you choose.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Legal Administrative Assistant

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like law, law clerk, paralegal, or legal assistant.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • using Microsoft Office, including Word
  • searching and retrieving information from legal research repositories like Canlii, Quicklaw or Westlaw

Apply On CSIS Careers

Policy & Foreign Relations

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like political science, strategic studies, or public administration.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
  • compiling and analyzing information to support documents for briefing, decision-making or planning initiatives
  • collaborating, liaising, and coordinating with stakeholders
  • working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines

Apply On CSIS Careers

Research & Partnerships Analyst

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like international relations, political science, or communications.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • communicating with stakeholders to facilitate conferences, workshops and/or other activities
  • producing written reports like planning documents, briefing notes, and assessments
  • balancing multiple concurrent priorities and requests
  • interacting with individuals to obtain or provide information

Apply On CSIS Careers

Screening Analyst

Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like international security, social sciences, criminology, political science, history, communications, or ethics.

It's preferred that you have experience in:

  • producing presentations, briefing materials and/or reports
  • conducting complex research and analysis using database systems

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

csis jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

CSIS is hiring students and you can make up to $34 an hour with these jobs

Positions are in HR, finance, engineering, IT, foreign relations and more areas.

CSIS is hiring for jobs in cities across Canada and you can make up to $129,000 a year

Most jobs don't require a college diploma or university degree!

CSIS is hiring for these IT analyst jobs that pay over $100,000 a year

Even upcoming and recent grads can apply.

A small Canadian airline ranks as the world's best economy class and it beat major carriers

It's been called "a hidden gem" of North American aviation. ✈️

No Frills is offering a new way to shop at some Ontario stores that could save you money

This could help if you're on a budget or don't realize how much you're spending until you're at the checkout. 🛒

Locals say these 5 cozy Ontario towns are the 'best' spots to live in Canada

Which town would you love to move to?

Some Canadians could get a new one-time $150 benefit payment — Here's who's eligible

A new proposal from Budget 2025 is trying to address a major gap in disability payments.

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 15 cm of snow this weekend

It's the first accumulating snow of the season!

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

IKEA's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get some products for more than $500 off

You have to shop a certain way to get deals.

The best cities in the world for 2026 were ranked and five Canadian spots made the list

These places are "urban powerhouses."

Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa for Remembrance Day 2025

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Ottawa has special rules that could still disrupt your plans.