CSIS is hiring students for these jobs and you can make up to $34 an hour
There are openings in IT, engineering, communications, HR, finance, and other work areas.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring post-secondary students.
These positions pay up to $34 an hour, and you only have to work for four months.
Canada's national intelligence agency has openings in IT, engineering, HR, finance, communications other work areas.
The work term is January 2027 to April 2027.
These CSIS jobs for students are available in Toronto, Ottawa and Burnaby.
You must be enrolled in an accredited co-op or internship program for your post-secondary education.
At the time of work, you must be registered full-time as a college diploma student in your third year, undergraduate degree student in your third year or higher, or a graduate student.
The hourly salary for students depends on your education level and how many work terms you've done.
College and university undergraduates make $23.79, $26.42, $30.03 or $33.75 an hour.
Graduate students make $27.20, $27.93, $29.85 or $34.32 an hour.
The deadline to apply is Friday, December 5, 2025.
Analysis & Exploitation of Information Sources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like political science, public administration, international relations, law, social sciences, computer science, data science, mathematics, or information and records management.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- learning and using productivity software, collaboration and online tools
- writing briefing notes, creating presentations, and compiling complex documents or dossiers
- policy research, analysis and writing
- leading stakeholder engagement and coordination
- program evaluation, audit, compliance monitoring or risk assessment
- open source research
- data analytics
- an information management or library environment
Change & Project Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like entrepreneurship and innovation, business administration, commerce, engineering, IT, computer science, psychology, sociology or communications.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- working on group projects or initiatives with timelines and deliverables
- defining problems, root cause analysis and proposing solutions
- preparing reports, briefing notes, or presentations based on research or data
- working in team environments
- using Excel
Communications
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production, or media techniques.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- writing and editing communication products for various audiences
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to support product development or coordinate initiatives
- collaborating or coordinating with clients, colleagues and stakeholders
- working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines
Finance
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- providing advice to clients, managers and/or employees
- using a financial system
- using Excel
- applying financial policies
- performing accounting operations
Human Resources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like social sciences, human resources, labour or industrial relations, or business administration.
It's preferred that you have experience in human resources or administration.
Information Management & Legal Information Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like information and records management, library science, archival studies, business administration, or library information technology.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- providing client service
- using word processor, spreadsheet and e-mail applications
- performing general administrative duties
Intelligence Analysis
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like social sciences, humanities, public policy, law, business, commerce, economics, statistics, or administration.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- producing written reports, such as briefing notes, reports, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
- researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
- interacting with stakeholders to obtain or provide information
Internal Audit & Evaluation
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like accounting, finance, business administration, public administration, commerce, economics, sociology, or psychology.
It's preferred that you have experience in:.
- analyzing qualitative and/or quantitative data
- using Excel or other statistical analysis tools
- writing reports and/or drafting presentations
IT & Engineering
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like computer science, computer and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, network security, IT, telecommunications, software engineering, or informatics.
There are various experience requirements depending on which job stream you choose.
Legal Administrative Assistant
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like law, law clerk, paralegal, or legal assistant.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- using Microsoft Office, including Word
- searching and retrieving information from legal research repositories like Canlii, Quicklaw or Westlaw
Policy & Foreign Relations
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like political science, strategic studies, or public administration.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to support documents for briefing, decision-making or planning initiatives
- collaborating, liaising, and coordinating with stakeholders
- working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines
Research & Partnerships Analyst
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like international relations, political science, or communications.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- communicating with stakeholders to facilitate conferences, workshops and/or other activities
- producing written reports like planning documents, briefing notes, and assessments
- balancing multiple concurrent priorities and requests
- interacting with individuals to obtain or provide information
Screening Analyst
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be in a program related to the position, like international security, social sciences, criminology, political science, history, communications, or ethics.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- producing presentations, briefing materials and/or reports
- conducting complex research and analysis using database systems
