This starlit skating trail near Ottawa winds through almost 100 acres of snowy forest
If you want to embark on a winter outing that feels straight out of a fairy tale, this enchanting skating trail near Ottawa should be a must-visit this season.
Nestled in an enchanting forest of snow-covered trees, this ice trail winds through nearly 100 acres of pristine woods, offering a scenic skating experience that’s perfect for date night, family outings, or just a magical escape from the city.
Located just 30 minutes from the city, a short drive southwest of downtown Ottawa, Icelynd Skating is an enchanting winter destination featuring idyllic ice trails in a natural forest setting.
Icelynd (or "Icelyn," meaning “Ruler of the Winter storm") offers over 2 kilometres of pristine skating trails of natural ice at its location in Stittsville, Ontario, that meander through snowy trails, giving visitors the feeling of gliding through a winter wonderland.
One of the trail’s most charming features happens after dark. As the sun sets, the trail paths are illuminated by twinkling white string lights and soft solar lighting, creating a starlit atmosphere that transforms skating into something right out of a winter storybook.
The trails are safely illuminated, according to Icelynd, but visitors may also want to bring along a headlamp for extra comfort.
Skaters will find bonfires, benches, and rest areas around the property, making it the perfect setting to unwind. Icelynd also has a canteen on site with hot chocolate, beverages, and an array of snacks and food options.
Occasionally, on weekends, Icelynd will even have pop-up food vendors throughout the property.
Tickets for Icelynd's skating trails are $19 per adult and must be purchased through their website in advance. The trails are currently closed and typically open in early January; Icelynd recommends following their social media channels for updates.
At this time, the trail does not offer skate or helmet rentals, so be sure to bring along your own equipment. You can, however, get your skates sharpened on site.
Ready to hit the ice? Whether you're visiting for a day skate or a glowing nighttime experience, this snowy forest skating trail is one of the best ways to enjoy the season.
Icelynd Skating Trails
Price: $19 per adult
When: Opening day TBD
Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a magical skating trail that winds through a scenic forest at this spot less than an hour from Ottawa.
