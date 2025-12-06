Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This real-life Hallmark Christmas movie town is so close to Ottawa and it's a riverside gem

It's the perfect spot for a Christmassy day trip. 🎄❄️

​A small town near Ottawa. Right: A person stands by the water in a small town near Ottawa.

A small town near Ottawa. Right: A person stands by the water in a small town near Ottawa.

@carletonplacetourism | Instagram, @gulzargurdag | Instagram
Writer

If you're craving that warm, glowy, straight-out-of-a-movie holiday magic this winter, you don’t need to travel far.

Just a short trip from Ottawa, you can visit a charming small town that transforms into a cozy Christmas destination right out of a Hallmark movie, complete with twinkling lights, decorated storefronts, and a scenic river running right through its heart.

Located in Lanark County just 40 minutes from Ottawa, Carleton Place is a small town full of old-world streets, quaint shops and cute cafes.

Known for its history and culture, Carleton Place has been called one of the province's cutest small towns by Ontario's Highlands.

While it's a stunning spot to visit year-round, come winter, the town transforms into a picture-perfect Christmas wonderland.

If visiting makes you feel like you're stepping onto the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie, there's a good reason — multiple Hallmark and TV Christmas movies have been filmed in Carleton Place, including titles like Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), The Rooftop Christmas Tree (2016), and Christmas Around the Corner (2018).

You can find a detailed map created by the Ottawa Film Office showing these and many other sites of recent holiday movie shoots, and plan your own Christmas movie walking tour.

The town has also been used to film a fair share of non-holiday movies, and is currently being used to film two new flicks.

According to Inside Ottawa Valley, actors Michael Cera and Pamela Anderson have been spotted around town while filming Love is Not the Answer, and the town's fire hall has been decked out for the filming of A Halloween Carol.

Besides checking out filming spots, there's tons to see and do in town to get you into the cozy, festive spirit.

Spend the afternoon exploring downtown Carleton Place, where you'll find cute shops, galleries and an array of cozy cafes to grab a warm drink.

Visit Foundry Collective & Coffee Bar to find a curated selection of ethically sourced coffee drinks, artisanal sandwiches and baked goods, or head to the Dark and Deadly Cafe to check out their specialty Christmas latte menu that combines Halloween and Christmas vibes for a creepy-meets-cozy atmosphere.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus can be taken on December 6, 13 and 20 at the Information Centre located at 170 Bridge Street.

Finish your visit with a stop along the town's riverside trails, which offer beautiful winter views and a chance to experience Carleton Place's quieter side.

The town's proximity to Ottawa and other cute small towns like Almonte and Pakenham means you could also easily cross other Christmassy destinations off your list in one day.

With tons of charm and a setting that feels like a real-life Christmas film, Carleton Place is a close-to-home gem that delivers a festive spirit just like in the movies.

Carleton Place website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

