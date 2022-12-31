9 Skating Trails Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Magical Winter Wonderland
From forest trails to urban rinks.⛸
If a magical outdoor skate is on your Ottawa winter bucket list, then you’ll want to head to some of these skating trails around the city.
Whether you're looking for a winding ice trail through an evergreen forest or a free urban rink that is close to other activities, the Ottawa region has you covered.
Here are nine different places to go ice skating around Ottawa that will feel like you're living in a winter wonderland.
Rink of Dreams
Price: Free
When: Open for the season
Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire Ottawa's downtown as you cruise around this outdoor ice rink. From Friday to Sunday you can warm up with a BeaverTail treat and you can also get your skates sharpened on-site.
Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin
Price: $20 per adult
When: Plans to open by January 5, 2023 (exact date to be announced)
Address: Club de Golf Touraine, 312 Chem. Taché, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting man-made ice trail takes you through a golf course with snow-covered evergreens. It's the longest ice trail in the Ottawa region after the iconic Rideau Canal and there is a campfire where you can warm up with food truck eats.
RiverOak Skating Trail
Price: $19 adult day pass
When: Planning to open in January, weather dependent
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This skating trail leads you through a winter wonderland filled with orchard trees. The trail is over 3 kilometres long with rink areas where you're able to play hockey. There are also campfires and treats for sale.
Labyrinthe en patin, Éco-Odyssée
Price: $20 per adult
When: Open select dates starting mid-January, weather dependent
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in a frozen ice maze as you glide past fields, marshes and forests. There are themed evening events on Thursdays where you can skate along the glowing trail to music. There is also a campfire to warm up and snacks you can buy.
Icelynd Skating Trails
Price: $17 per adult
When: Opening in January, weather dependent
Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glide along a frozen forest trail that is lined with magical twinkly lights come nightfall. There is also an ice rink that you can rent for a private skating experience and tons of campfires to warm up by. You can grab some snacks from the canteen.
Patinage En Foret
Price: $18 per adult
When: Open for the season, weather dependent
Address: 9 Mnt. Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC
Why You Need To Go: This forest skating trail is 3 kilometres long and you can visit during the torch-lit evening events to glide by flickering flames. Admission also includes access to the snowshoe and walking trails. You can rent equipment including skates and sleds, and there is a (cash-only) canteen where you can order warm treats.
Brewery Creek Skating Rink
Price: Free
When: Opening date to be announced, weather dependent
Address: 185 Ruisseau-De-La-Brasserie Pathway, Hull, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an outdoor urban skate along this frozen creek near Ottawa's downtown. You can access the ice trail from Montcalm Street and enjoy a number of restaurants nearby post-skate. Skate rentals are available on evenings and weekends and they are free for Gatineau residents who hold an Accès Gatineau card.
Lansdowne Park
Price: Free
When: Open for the season
Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy holiday lights as you glide on this city rink. The rectangular ice rink is close to a number of restaurants where you can warm up with a hot meal after your skate.
Rideau Canal Skateway
Price: Free
When: Expected to open in January, weather dependent
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa is home to the largest outdoor skating rink in the world and it's a whopping 7.8 kilometres long. Once open, it's accessible daily by a number of access points and you can also find equipment rentals, rest areas and food huts along the ice. This is a skating trail that is truly bucket list worthy.
