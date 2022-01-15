Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
winter in ottawa

Former Ottawa Senators Player Chris Neil Opened Ottawa's Newest Skating Trail & Ice Rink

Warm up by a fire pit in a forest of pines.🌲

Ottawa Staff Writer
Former Ottawa Senators Player Chris Neil Opened Ottawa's Newest Skating Trail & Ice Rink
@icelyndskating | Instagram

A new outdoor skating trail and ice rink just opened in Ottawa's west end, by none other than Ottawa Senator's former right-winger Chris Neil, and some partners.

The Icelynd skating trail is about two kilometres long winding through a forest of pines. There is also an outdoor rink complete with sideboards that is available to rent.

The woodland ice trail is lit up by string lights so you can enjoy your skating experience into the evening. On weekends the trail is open until 10 p.m.

There are currently about two kilometres of ice to glide on, but they have plans to add on an extra two to three kilometres to the trail that will be available in a week or so.

There are three fire pits you can warm up by at different areas of the property; one near the ice rink, and two along the trail. They also have a canteen where you can purchase tasty local snacks such as Maverick's Donuts and Jojo's pizza. Bring cash as they do not accept card payments for food purchases.

They have a warming 'Sens shed' and changing area for future use, both are currently closed due to provincial health restrictions. You can book entrance for the skating trail online, and rent the rink by emailing info@icelynd.com. Prices for the rink rental vary depending on the time booked.

If you're a fan of outdoor skating as well as the Ottawa Senators, this is a must-visit ice trail to check out. You can bet there are hockey references around the rink and property.

Icelynd Skating Trails

Price: Exact price TBA (Estimated $18 per person)

When: Open January 14, 2022

Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This ice trail and rink is new this season and owned by former Ottawa Senator's player Chris Neil. They have stringed lights throughout the trail so you can keep gliding as it gets dark.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's Nordic Lights Festival Will Turn The Frozen Waterfront Into A Glowing Wonderland

It will light up your world. 💡

Harbourfront Centre | Handout

A new event is turning Toronto's waterfront into an illuminated wonderland, and you can explore giant installations that light up the night.

Nordic Lights is an attraction produced by the Harbourfront Centre and Fjord Studio, and it features six interactive artworks by Canadian and Nordic artists.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Need To Get Out Of The House

Don't forget your snow pants. ☃️

@britanniacoffeehouse | Instagram, @dupuis_gabby | Instagram

It's time to brave the cold and truly enjoy this Ottawa winter. While we can't dine in, or really do anything inside right now unless we're at home, there are a lot of winter activities that can be enjoyed outdoors.

Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to get you out of the house and breath some fresh air.

Keep Reading Show less

18 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Grab your toque, patio season is back.

@ridgerockbrewco | Instagram, @browns_barrhaven | Instagram

Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.

Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia

Some even have saunas! ♨️

Martin | Airbnb, @hollyhuard_ | Instagram

Getting cozy in a cabin, with the snow gently falling outside, just washes your worries away. You'll feel like you've been transported straight to Narnia when you go to these Airbnbs in B.C.

Just imagine sitting next to a fire in a super cute cabin — it sounds so relaxing. B.C. is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, which surround a lot of these magical spots.

Keep Reading Show less