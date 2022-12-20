This Skating Trail Near Ottawa Is Over 5 KM Long & You Can Glide Around Snowy Evergreens
It's the longest outdoor skating trail in the region.
You can glide along a winding ice trail near Ottawa that is almost 5.5 kilometres long, making it the largest outdoor skating trail in the region.
Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin is a man-made skating trail on a Gatineau golf course and you can admire snow-covered evergreen trees as you twirl on the ice. The third season of the winter trail is expected to open between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
You can skate through an enchanting winter scene on a path of ice with shortcuts and turns so it's easy to add distance to your skate or make it shorter.
The experience will be similar to last year but it will have improved signage and a larger rest area. Near the beginning of the trail, there is a large campfire for you to warm up your toes and enjoy a snack.
The food truck serves a variety of treats including boozy drinks like Caesars and beer, as well as hot chocolate, sweet treats like churros, soups of the day and poutine.
Once the season begins, the ice trail will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except for Saturday when it's open late until 10 p.m. You can bring your own headlamp for an evening skate on Saturdays which will also have live music around the fire pit.
Adult tickets are $20 per person but there are also family rates, season passes and group deals available.
Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin
Price: $20 per adult
When: Plans to open by January 1, 2023 (exact date to be announced)
Address: Club de Golf Touraine, 312 Chemin Taché, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can skate through a magical winter scene on the largest outdoor skating trail in the Outaouais region.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.