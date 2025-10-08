Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada and these are the menu items that get you stickers

Stickers get you a "Double Play" this year! 🍟

exterior of mcdonald's location in ottawa, ontario

McDonald's location in Canada.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

McDonald's Monopoly is back at locations across Canada now.

So many menu items get you stickers, and there's even a way to get game pieces without ordering from the menu!

This year, the Monopoly game is happening at McDonald's Canada locations and on the McDonald's app from October 7 to November 10, 2025.

You can get sticker game pieces from eligible menu items and get a "Double Play" from those game pieces through the app.

Millions of prizes are available, including free McDonald's food and drinks, cash, gift cards, cars, tickets to the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and more.

Since there are two ways to play McDonald's Monopoly this year, there are more chances to win.

You can order an eligible menu item and peel off a game piece to see if you instantly win a prize.

Then, you can use the McDonald's app to scan the code on that game piece to try and win additional prizes.

Prizes for Double Play include free food and drinks, gift cards, entries into exclusive draws for experiences like a Universal Orlando Resort VIP tour, and more.

You get one Monopoly game piece with two game stamps on specially-marked packages of these food and beverage items while supplies last:

  • medium and large hot McCafé premium roast brewed coffee
  • medium and large hot McCafé tea
  • medium and large hot McCafé mocha
  • medium and large hot McCafé latte
  • medium and large hot McCafé cappuccino
  • medium and large hot McCafé americano
  • medium and large McCafé hot chocolate
  • extra-large hot McCafé premium roast brewed coffee
  • extra-large hot McCafé tea
  • medium and large fountain drinks
  • medium and large Triple Thick Milkshake
  • Big Mac sandwich
  • Quarter Pounder sandwich
  • Quarter Pounder with cheese sandwich
  • McVeggie sandwich
  • Spicy McVeggie sandwich
  • McChicken sandwich
  • Spicy Habanero McChicken sandwich
  • McCrispy sandwich
  • Spicy McCrispy sandwich
  • Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
  • Spicy Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
  • Triple Pickle McCrispy sandwich
  • 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • large fries
  • hash brown
  • Egg McMuffin sandwich
  • BLT Egg McMuffin sandwich
  • Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich
  • Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich

Also, two game pieces are on specially-marked 20-piece Chicken McNuggets during McDonald's Monopoly.

Some specially-marked packages may run out before the game ends.

McDonald's noted that there's no guarantee supplies of those packages will be restocked.

But you don't need to get something from the menu at McDonald's to get Monopoly game pieces.

Instead of buying an eligible menu item, you can request a game piece through the mail.

Your request must be mailed in a postage-paid outer envelope that has your complete return mailing address on it.

The outer envelope must be mailed to:

  • 2025 Monopoly "Double Play" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request
  • P.O. Box 12591
  • Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 5R5

Within the outer envelope, there must be one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address on it. The self-addressed envelope must have sufficient postage.

If you request a game piece through the mail, your envelope must be postmarked no later than November 10, 2025, and received at that McDonald's address no later than November 17, 2025.

Good luck!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

mcdonalds canada
Eat and DrinkCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.
    Advertisement Content

    You could score FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets just by stocking up on Dove Men+Care deodorants

    Stay fresh with Dove Men+Care deodorants and you might just find yourself in the stands next summer.

    Sponsored Content

    5 game-changing McDonald's swaps that take your go-to breakfast from tasty to tremendous

    New options that hit the spot like the classics.

    Canadians will be able to get Canadian Tire Money with their Tim Hortons orders soon

    Here's what you need to know about this Canadian collab! 🇨🇦☕

    Sponsored Content

    I tried 5 McDonald's Canada breakfast hacks and I'm definitely doing at least 2 again

    Which one are you trying first?

    This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

    It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

    This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours

    It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.

    This new winter forecast reveals when Canada's weather will become colder than normal

    An "abrupt transition" to the start of winter is expected soon!

    3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

    Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

    Check your tickets, we have a winner!

    VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off

    There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞

    Alberta's weather will feel like winter this weekend with snow and freezing temperatures

    Snow is on the way! ❄️

    Toronto is getting a dazzling new Christmas bar with waterfront views and pancake brunch

    Sip, sip, hooray!