McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada and these are the menu items that get you stickers
Stickers get you a "Double Play" this year! 🍟
McDonald's Monopoly is back at locations across Canada now.
So many menu items get you stickers, and there's even a way to get game pieces without ordering from the menu!
This year, the Monopoly game is happening at McDonald's Canada locations and on the McDonald's app from October 7 to November 10, 2025.
You can get sticker game pieces from eligible menu items and get a "Double Play" from those game pieces through the app.
Millions of prizes are available, including free McDonald's food and drinks, cash, gift cards, cars, tickets to the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and more.
Since there are two ways to play McDonald's Monopoly this year, there are more chances to win.
You can order an eligible menu item and peel off a game piece to see if you instantly win a prize.
Then, you can use the McDonald's app to scan the code on that game piece to try and win additional prizes.
Prizes for Double Play include free food and drinks, gift cards, entries into exclusive draws for experiences like a Universal Orlando Resort VIP tour, and more.
You get one Monopoly game piece with two game stamps on specially-marked packages of these food and beverage items while supplies last:
- medium and large hot McCafé premium roast brewed coffee
- medium and large hot McCafé tea
- medium and large hot McCafé mocha
- medium and large hot McCafé latte
- medium and large hot McCafé cappuccino
- medium and large hot McCafé americano
- medium and large McCafé hot chocolate
- extra-large hot McCafé premium roast brewed coffee
- extra-large hot McCafé tea
- medium and large fountain drinks
- medium and large Triple Thick Milkshake
- Big Mac sandwich
- Quarter Pounder sandwich
- Quarter Pounder with cheese sandwich
- McVeggie sandwich
- Spicy McVeggie sandwich
- McChicken sandwich
- Spicy Habanero McChicken sandwich
- McCrispy sandwich
- Spicy McCrispy sandwich
- Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
- Spicy Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
- Triple Pickle McCrispy sandwich
- 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
- large fries
- hash brown
- Egg McMuffin sandwich
- BLT Egg McMuffin sandwich
- Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich
- Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich
Also, two game pieces are on specially-marked 20-piece Chicken McNuggets during McDonald's Monopoly.
Some specially-marked packages may run out before the game ends.
McDonald's noted that there's no guarantee supplies of those packages will be restocked.
But you don't need to get something from the menu at McDonald's to get Monopoly game pieces.
Instead of buying an eligible menu item, you can request a game piece through the mail.
Your request must be mailed in a postage-paid outer envelope that has your complete return mailing address on it.
The outer envelope must be mailed to:
- 2025 Monopoly "Double Play" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request
- P.O. Box 12591
- Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 5R5
Within the outer envelope, there must be one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address on it. The self-addressed envelope must have sufficient postage.
If you request a game piece through the mail, your envelope must be postmarked no later than November 10, 2025, and received at that McDonald's address no later than November 17, 2025.
Good luck!
