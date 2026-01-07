7 Metrolinx jobs in the GTA that pay up to $55 an hour or $124,000 a year
You can work in customer protection, track safety, repairs, and other areas.
Metrolinx is hiring for so many positions in Toronto and the GTA right now.
That includes a lot of high-paying jobs with salaries up to $55 an hour or $124,000 a year!
Currently, the transit agency that operates GO Transit and UP Express in the GTA is looking to staff Customer Protection Officers, Track Safety Consultants, Repairers, Auto Body Technicians and other positions.
If you want to apply for any of these Metrolinx jobs, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements, along with the salaries.
Senior Safety Officer
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in safety or a related discipline and experience developing, coordinating, and monitoring safety programs and activities.
Also, you must have knowledge of:
- the interpretation and application of legislative and regulatory requirements, including best practices, procedures, and processes for occupational health and safety, road transportation and/or rail transportation
- transit operations, property management, and facility operations to identify and mitigate potential safety risks and disruptions to operations
Customer service skills and a valid Ontario class G driver's license are required.
You must also be able to obtain qualifications in Canadian Rail Operating Rules.
The deadline to apply is January 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Customer Protection Officer/Special Constable
Salary: $24.80 an hour during training, then $44.08 an hour after training
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Various locations in the GTA
Who Should Apply: You need knowledge of principles and practices normally attained through the completion of a community college program in law enforcement, social work or a relevant field and/or equivalent experience.
Also, a minimum of six months of experience directly involving law enforcement activities or social/community work is required.
You must be able to interpret and apply federal and provincial statutes and local bylaws.
It's also required that you have interpersonal skills, communication skills and decision-making skills.
You must have or be able to obtain:
- a valid Level C First Aid CPR certificate
- a Mental Health First Aid Certification from the Mental Health Commission of Canada
- a valid Ontario class G driver's license with a good driving record
Also, you must be able to work a 24-hour rotating shift, which includes days, evenings, weekends and holidays.
The deadline to apply is July 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Rail Performance Management Analyst
Salary: $43.87 to $55.56 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a minimum of three years of post-secondary education, preferably in management, transportation, rail traffic control and logistical planning or a related logistical field.
Knowledge of front-line transit operations, safety programs and transportation planning is required.
Also, you must have organizational skills, verbal and written communication skills and interpersonal skills.
You need to be proficient in Microsoft Office programs (like Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and in data management and quantitative analysis.
The deadline to apply is January 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Track Safety Consultant
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in a related discipline and experience developing, coordinating, and monitoring track safety programs and activities.
You must be able to achieve and maintain Personal Track Safety and Canadian Rail Operating Rules accreditation for this job.
Also, you need interpersonal skills and verbal and written communication skills.
Knowledge of legislative and regulatory requirements governing transportation is required as well.
The deadline to apply is January 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Auto Body and Collision Damage Repairer
Salary: $41.23 to $47.03 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Mississauga, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have an Ontario Secondary School Diploma and a valid 310B Certification of Qualification with Red Seal endorsement as an Auto Body and Collision Damage Repairer.
Also, you need knowledge of heavy truck or bus maintenance and repair methods, with the ability to read and understand OEM specifications.
It's required that you have a valid Ontario class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a C driver's license and a Z endorsement.
You must be able to obtain a forklift certificate.
Senior Accident Investigator
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in safety, engineering, human factor or a related discipline.
Also, you need training or experience in safety planning, operational risk assessment, human factors, regulatory compliance and/or accident investigation within the construction/transportation field.
A valid Ontario class G driver's license is required for this job.
The deadline to apply is January 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Auto Body Collision Technician
Salary: $41.23 to $47.03 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Oshawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed high school and a minimum of one year of experience as a Journeyman Bodyman in a Transit or similar heavy-duty repair environment.
Also, you need knowledge of:
- heavy transit bus maintenance and repair
- manufacturers' specifications and schematics
- Ministry of Transportation specifications and requirements related to bus inspection requirements
- state-of-the-art transit and mechanical technology
You must have an Interprovincial/Provincial Motor Vehicle Body Repair license and be able to obtain a forklift certificate.
It's required that you have a valid Ontario class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a class C driver's license and a Z endorsement.
