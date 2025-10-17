Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

McDonald's Monopoly has a hack that lets you get stickers without buying menu items

Monopoly food and drink packages might run out but you don't need them to play! 🍟

inflatable monopoly man at exterior of a mcdonald's restaurant

McDonald's Monopoly at a restaurant.

Nelson Ng | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Now that McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada, there's a hack to get stickers without buying anything.

That means you have a chance at winning even if you don't order eligible items from the menu.

In 2025, the Monopoly game is happening at McDonald's Canada locations and on the app until November 10.

You can get stickers on eligible menu items and then get a "Double Play" from those game pieces through the McDonald's app.

There are millions of prizes to be won, including free McDonald's food and drinks, cash, gift cards, cars, tickets to the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, entries into exclusive draws for experiences, and more.

Some of the specially-marked McDonald's Monopoly food and drink packages may run out before the game ends.

But you don't need to rely on buying something from the menu to get Monopoly game pieces.

Instead, you can request a game piece with two game stamps through the mail.

Your request must be mailed in an outer envelope with paid postage that has your complete return mailing address on it.

The outer envelope must be sent to:

  • 2025 Monopoly "Double Play" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request
  • P.O. Box 12591
  • Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 5R5

Within the outer envelope, there must be one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address on it.

That self-addressed envelope must also have sufficient postage.

If you send a request for a game piece through the mail, your envelope must be postmarked no later than November 10, 2025.

It has to be received at that McDonald's address no later than November 17, 2025, for it to be a valid request.

You can request multiple game pieces while supplies last, as long as each request meets the above requirements.

Since Canada Post workers are currently on a rotating strike, you might have to use different courier companies like Purolator, FedEx and UPS.

There could be additional costs for the labels and packaging used to send your letter request to McDonald's with those couriers.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.
