Advertisement Content

Narcity staff spill their favourite hacks for levelling up your McDonald's order

Every one of them is fueled by Canadian farmers. 😋🇨🇦

McDonald’s burger with fries

McDonald’s burger with fries

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram
Editor, Studio

October 12 is National Farmer's Day, and it's a perfect time to celebrate the Canadian farmers and suppliers who make your favourite foods possible — right down to your go-to McDonald's order.

Since opening its first Canadian restaurant in 1967 (it's still there in Richmond, B.C., by the way), McDonald’s Canada has been supporting farmers, ranchers and communities across the country. From Canadian beef and potatoes to free-run eggs and dairy, their work is behind every bite.

When a menu has a legacy like this, it's only natural that people get creative. Knowing there must be a trove of genius hacks among the team, Narcity staff were asked for their top quirky ways to enjoy their favourite McDonald's menu items — and they did not disappoint!

Broaden your sauce horizons

"Big Mac drenched in Sweet & Sour sauce! Open it up and layer Sweet & Sour, then dunk as necessary."

"I just add Big Mac sauce to anything. Junior Chicken? Big Mac sauce. Cheeseburger? Big Mac sauce. Fries? Big Mac sauce."

"McNuggets and fries dipped in honey, always. And a side order of Big Mac sauce for dipping fries too."

"I always order mustard with my McNuggets and I've gotten strange looks. But don't knock it until you've tried it!"

From 100% Canadian beef for those Big Macs and 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken for those honey-dunkable McNuggets, these tasty ingredients all come back to Canadian farmers and suppliers.

Just add potatoes

"I like to get an extra hash brown when I get the Sausage and Egg McMuffin Meal. One as a side, the other to put on the McMuffin."

"Also, putting fries IN the burger lol"

"You have to try dipping your French Fries in the Vanilla Cone. It's really good."

Plus, when you order a McMuffin or add fries to your burger, the ingredients come from Canadian companies you likely recognize in your own grocery cart, like Saputo dairy from Quebec, McCain potatoes from New Brunswick, or Burnbrae's free-run eggs from Ontario

Creatively indulge your sweet tooth

"If I'm feeling snacky, I'll order apple slices with a side of caramel sauce."

"My husband always orders a vanilla milkshake and a double espresso and then combines them to make a sugary/icy/coffee-infused ice cream drink!"

Not only does that last one sound fantastic, but it hits extra nice when you know the milk comes from Canadian dairy farmers and the coffee beans are roasted in Canada.

Whether it's dunking McNuggets in honey, stacking hash browns in a McMuffin, or layering Big Mac sauce on everything, these hacks show just how much fun a McDonald’s order can be.

Behind every creative twist are the Canadian farmers and suppliers who make it possible.

Whichever hack you try first, you're also celebrating the hard work of Canadian farmers. This National Farmer’s Day on October 12, try a new hack (or two!) at McDonald’s and give a nod to the farmers across the country.

Learn more

Eat and DrinkCanada
Sponsored Content

