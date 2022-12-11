This Small Town In Ontario Has A Twinkling Light Festival & A Magical Candy Cane Lane
Walk along a magical trail and visit Santa's reindeer.
You can take a magical stroll through a small town in Ontario that is covered in twinkly Christmas lights and has a Candy Cane Lane.
The Gananoque Festival of Lights decks out Town Hall Park with sparkling displays and there are a number of holiday events happening throughout the season.
You can admire the holiday lights seven days a week into the first week of January and enjoy a variety of activities such as reindeer visits and live music concerts.
Town Hall is glowing with Christmas magic and has a fountain display where sparkling strands seem to flow like water. There are also illuminated candy canes, a shining photo frame, decorated Christmas trees and strands of garland and lights.
You'll be able to decorate ornaments and sip hot chocolate as you watch classic holiday films on December 10 and enjoy a live music concert on the same day. You can visit Santa's reindeer on December 15, indulge in a Victorian Christmas dinner on December 17, watch a holiday skating show on December 21 and more.
While you're in town enjoying the light displays you can also visit Santa and listen to choirs of carolers on select days. There is a giving tree at the visitor's centre where you can donate hats and mittens for those in need.
If you're craving more sparkling holiday magic, you can drive about 40 minutes along the St. Lawrence River to Brockville where you'll find the River of Lights trail. You'll also be just 30 minutes from the city of Kingston where you can ride a vintage trolley along a Christmas Lights Tour.
Gananoque Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: Until early January 2023
Address: Town Hall Park, 30 King St. E., Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll down Candy Cane Lane and admire a bunch of holiday light displays as well as join events like ornament decorating.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.