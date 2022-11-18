This Christmas Land Near Ottawa Has A Twinkling Candy Cane Lane & Glistening Skating Pond
There are holiday movie nights and a new zip line course.
If you've ever dreamt of visiting Santa at the North Pole, this Christmas park and tree farm near Ottawa is worth a trip.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park is a holiday land filled with festive activities such as Candy Cane Lane. You can walk along a snowy path lined with candy canes and admire stops such as Santa's RV, campfires, Santa's workshop and more.
The magic begins on November 19 and you'll be able to cut down a Christmas tree and enjoy the other holiday events.
The Christmas park is open into the evenings so you can admire the twinkly lights along Candy Cane Lane and stay to watch a holiday flick at the outdoor movie theatre. Movie nights take place on select dates and you can enjoy films like Home Alone and The Grinch.
Christmas tunes play in the background as you partake in the many activities such as navigating a maze, sledding down a snow hill, petting farm animals, skating on an ice pond and sipping free hot chocolate by a campfire. There is a brand new zipline this year as well.
Santa can be found walking around the park on weekends and he's happy to take photos with visitors. If you choose to cut down a tree, the park will net it for easy transport home and you can shop for other holiday decorations too. Admission is free with a tree purchase or $10 to enjoy the holiday activities.
You can also look for daily clues and try to hunt for a secret treasure. The treasure hunt contest takes place each year and if you find the hidden treasure you can win $500.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park
Price: $10 admission or free with tree purchase
When: Opening on November 19, 2022 for the season
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a magical Christmas land filled with activities including a zip line, skating rink, holiday walking trail and tree farm.
