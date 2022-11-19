12 Ottawa Tree Farms That Will Spruce Up Your Holiday Season & Have You Pining For Snow
It's a magical kick off to holiday decorating.🌲🎄
You can spend a crisp winter day with your family hunting for a Christmas tree that is sure to spruce up your holiday decor.
Spending the day at a local tree farm is a magical holiday tradition and you can go home with a fresh-smelling, beautiful Christmas tree.
There are a number of tree farms around Ottawa with expansive fields of evergreens and many offer festive activities, hot chocolate and cozy campfires. Here are 12 tree farms around Ottawa where you can cut down your own tree for the holidays.
Fallowfield Tree Farm
Price: Free admission
When: Open November 19 to December 24, 2022
Address: 6100 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can choose your holiday tree from a selection of pre-cut and cut-your-own trees as well as enjoy a free hot chocolate by a bonfire. You can take a tractor hayride for $5 plus there are a number of kid-friendly activities. The farm will shake and bale your tree for easy transport home.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Free admission, trees starting at $49
When: Open for tree sales from November 19 to December 24, 2022
Address: 951 8th Conc. S., Pakenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tree farm near Ottawa is so magical that multiple Hallmark movies have been filmed there. You can enjoy a tractor ride out to the tree field where you can cut down your favourite evergreen. There is a holiday shop selling decor and hot food, plus there are a number of outdoor activities and picturesque photo stops.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park
Price: $10 admission, free with tree purchase
When: Opening on November 19, 2022, for the season
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting Christmas land has a Candy Cane Lane, holiday movie nights and a glistening skating pond. You'll be able to sip hot chocolate by a campfire, visit Santa and fly on a new zipline as well as hunt for your own Christmas tree to bring home.
Hillcrest Tree Farm
Price: Free admission, field trees start at $70.80
When: Open for the season on November 26, 2022
Address: 7357 Fourth Line Rd., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy chocolate treats at this quaint farm which has pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. The farm shakes and bales the tree for you at no extra fee. There is also a large fire pit where you can warm up. The tree farm advises that there is a limited supply of trees this year.
Thomas Tree Farm
Price: Tree prices start at $79.65
When: Opening on November 25, 2022
Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a beautiful property full of evergreens and choose your ideal holiday tree in sizes from 3 feet to 10 feet tall. There are also wreaths to browse, complimentary hot chocolate, a children's play area and a tree baling service.
MacGowan's Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Tree prices start at $61.95
When: Open weekends starting November 19, 2022
Address: 4611 Mohrs Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In addition to finding a freshly cut Christmas tree, you can browse a variety of decorations like wreaths, tabletop trees and ornaments. You can enjoy a wagon ride, sip hot chocolate and get cozy by a fire pit.
Johnston Brothers Tree Farm
Price: Christmas tree prices start at $70
When: Open from November 26 to December 24, 2022
Address: 2853 Porter Rd., North Grenville, ON
Why You Need To Go: On select weekends you can take a horse-drawn wagon ride out to the field before searching for your own special tree. They even have some trees over 12 feet tall which could be ideal for taller ceilings.
Blitzen Estate
Price: Christmas trees start at $35
When: Open on select dates as of November 19, 2022
Address: 787 Line 2 Rd, Jasper, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cut your own Christmas tree or choose a pre-cut one before warming up by a new bonfire pit. There is also a Christmas shop that sells crafts and locally made gifts. On December 3, Santa will be visiting for a few hours and there is also complimentary hot chocolate to sip on.
Boisé Brabant
Snowy field of Christmas trees.
Price: Spruce trees start at $20, fir trees start at $40
When: Open for select dates starting December 3, 2022
Address: 721 Chem. Martel, Casselman, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend time with your family searching for the best Christmas tree to cut down and this year you'll need to book a visit slot ahead of time. There is a holiday setup for photos and you'll be provided with a sled to easily transport your tree. Payment for trees is cash only.
Karlson Evergreens Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Tree fees start at $50
When: Open for the season from November 26 until December 4, 2022
Address: 1276 County Rd. 5, Embrun, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local farm offers evergreen trees up to 14 feet tall and has seven species to choose from. There are handsaws available but guests are encouraged to bring their own if they have one. Hot chocolate is available this season. Only cash and e-transfer payments are accepted.
Mageaus Tree Farm
Price: No admission fee, an average 6-foot tree is $50
When: Open November 26, 2022 for the season
Address: 4843 Anderson Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In addition to searching for and cutting down your Christmas tree, you can browse a variety of pre-cut trees, holiday wreaths, garlands and centrepieces. Cash or cheque payment is accepted.
Laird's Tree Farm
Price: All spruce trees are $90
When: Open on November 26, 2022, for the season
Address: 2618 Manotick Station Rd., Osgoode, ON
Why You Need To Go: After cutting down your favourite Christmas tree, the farm will shake and bale it for you to bring home. On weekends there are wagon rides and bonfires. This year the farm only has white and blue spruce tree varieties available.
