This real-life Netflix Christmas tree farm is 1 hour from Toronto and it's so magical

It's featured in a new Netflix film!

People carrying a Christmas tree. Right: A barn with snow.

A Christmas movie on Netflix. Right: A Christmas tree farm near Toronto.

Marni Grossman | Netflix, Elliot Tree Farm via @adrianrasophotography
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for some real-life movie magic this holiday season? You might want to plan a trip to this enchanting Christmas tree farm near Toronto.

With cozy bonfires, endless trees, sweet treats and a cute barn shop, this "Hallmark-style wonderland" is a dreamy spot to visit, and was even featured in a Netflix holiday film.

Elliot Tree Farm is a cozy Christmas gem tucked away in the quaint village of Hillsburg, about an hour from Toronto.

The venue, which dates back to 1850, is so magical that it was featured in the recent Netflix Christmas movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas, starring Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson.

In the film, the farm served as the Knotty Pines Tree Farm, and it looks just as magical on screen as it does in real life.

If you're looking for some Netflix-worthy magic, you can head to the farm and find cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, as well as warm fires and scenic views.

The farm's Horse Barn Canteen is home to steaming cups of hot chocolate, delicious food and sweet treats.

You won't want to leave without stopping by the 1850 Heritage Gift Barn, a rustic shop filled with wreaths, bows, gifts, and more. The barn is featured in the Christmas tree farm scene in A Merry Little Ex-Mas, and you'll feel like you've stepped straight into a holiday movie as you explore its cozy nooks, twinkling displays, and old-fashioned charm.

Elliot Tree Farm also offers photo ops, sugar bush trails, and visits with Santa.

The farm has rich maple syrup roots and features maple experiences year-round.

While you're visiting, you can check out the Maple Syrup Museum of Ontario for some extra-sweet fun.

With movie-worthy magic and endless cheer, Elliot Tree Farm literally lets you step into a scene from a Netflix film.

Elliot Tree Farm

Price: Free admission

When: November 15 to December 23, 2025, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, ON

Elliot Tree Farm Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

