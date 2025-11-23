This real-life Netflix Christmas tree farm is 1 hour from Toronto and it's so magical
It's featured in a new Netflix film!
Looking for some real-life movie magic this holiday season? You might want to plan a trip to this enchanting Christmas tree farm near Toronto.
With cozy bonfires, endless trees, sweet treats and a cute barn shop, this "Hallmark-style wonderland" is a dreamy spot to visit, and was even featured in a Netflix holiday film.
Elliot Tree Farm is a cozy Christmas gem tucked away in the quaint village of Hillsburg, about an hour from Toronto.
The venue, which dates back to 1850, is so magical that it was featured in the recent Netflix Christmas movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas, starring Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson.
In the film, the farm served as the Knotty Pines Tree Farm, and it looks just as magical on screen as it does in real life.
If you're looking for some Netflix-worthy magic, you can head to the farm and find cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, as well as warm fires and scenic views.
The farm's Horse Barn Canteen is home to steaming cups of hot chocolate, delicious food and sweet treats.
You won't want to leave without stopping by the 1850 Heritage Gift Barn, a rustic shop filled with wreaths, bows, gifts, and more. The barn is featured in the Christmas tree farm scene in A Merry Little Ex-Mas, and you'll feel like you've stepped straight into a holiday movie as you explore its cozy nooks, twinkling displays, and old-fashioned charm.
Elliot Tree Farm also offers photo ops, sugar bush trails, and visits with Santa.
The farm has rich maple syrup roots and features maple experiences year-round.
While you're visiting, you can check out the Maple Syrup Museum of Ontario for some extra-sweet fun.
With movie-worthy magic and endless cheer, Elliot Tree Farm literally lets you step into a scene from a Netflix film.
Elliot Tree Farm
Price: Free admission
When: November 15 to December 23, 2025, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.