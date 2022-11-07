Real Christmas Trees Are Way Better & Here's Why You'll Never Catch Me Buying A Fake One
Real > fake.🌲
Buying a real Christmas tree is way better than putting up a fake one and you will never catch me buying an ugly plastic evergreen for my home.
My family has been picking out real fir trees (nothing beats Fraser Fir Christmas trees but that's a whole other argument) since I was a kid and it's an experience that I hold close to my heart. I can get pretty serious when it comes to Christmas, particularly about the holiday tree.
Fake trees make sense if you live in a small apartment or rent a place that doesn't allow real trees, a plastic tree is better than no tree after all. Otherwise, real is always better and here's why.
It looks and smells amazing
Even the most expensive fake trees don't compare to a real evergreen. Plus, there is nothing quite like the faint aroma of pine lingering in your home around the holidays. Having a real tree feels like you have a piece of a magical forest to look at every day.
The soft scent reminds you that it is the holiday season, and while not overpowering, it's a lovely smell to notice when you walk in your front door. It's also subtle and continuous so you don't need to mess around with strong-smelling candles or refill an essential oil diffuser.
You'll create special holiday memories
Visiting a tree farm to cut down a special Christmas tree is one of my absolute favourite traditions and it turns an errand into a magical winter outing. Many tree farms have festive activities and events so you can make a full day's adventure out of it.
The tree farm visit is the real kick-off to the holiday season for me and I have so many memories of picking out the perfect fir over the years. From running through a forest with my cousins as a kid to nowadays, having my niece and nephew help me pick out the best tree, I have countless moments that I'll never forget on the Christmas tree-cutting day.
It supports local farmers
By getting a tree from a local tree farm you're directly supporting the farmer and their family. Since you're likely making a full day of it, any treats and decor you buy also go to local families as opposed to big chain companies.
More support also means these farmers can keep planting trees which pump oxygen out into the air we breathe, so it's a win-win for both the local farmers and the environment.
Plus, you never know what unique decor you'll stumble upon. The Christmas tree village that my family and I visited for years had artisan vendors including a Tinsmith where we found a beautiful unique star for our tree topper.
Scraps can be used for other decor
When you bring a real evergreen into your home, you typically need to cut off a few bottom branches so it fits in the tree stand and has room for Christmas presents. These branches can be repurposed, especially if you're the crafty type.
There are tons of ways to use Christmas tree branches as decor around the house. For example, I have made a holiday wreath for the front door and placed them around the kitchen table as a centrepiece. You could even display branches in a vase, paste them on holiday cards, tie them on presents with pretty ribbon and add them to your mantle.
They can be recycled
You may use a fake tree for many years, but eventually, it will end up in a landfill, not to mention the energy it takes to make the trees and transport them to a store near you. A real tree is totally biodegradable.
Most neighbourhoods have a designated tree pick-up day after the holiday season, similar to the compost pick-up days. Some cities may even have unique ways to re-purpose them too. In the capital city of Ottawa, you can donate your Christmas tree to the National Capital Commission and they are used to decorate areas of the Rideau Canal Skateway. If you have a large property or a cottage, you could also use the tree as firewood or turn it into mulch.
Not only do the local farms have more sustainable practices compared to large companies making trees in factories, but they replant the trees that are cut so they continue to recycle carbon dioxide from the air.