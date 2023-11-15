8 Christmas Markets In Canada Opening This Month That'll Transport You Straight To Europe
'Tis the season! 🎄✨
Christmas is just around the corner! To get you in the festive spirit, you can start planning a visit to a Christmas market in Canada where you can enjoy spectacular light displays, holiday food and drinks, and shop for gifts.
Some of the best Christmas markets in Canada open in November, so you can get a head start on the holiday magic.
Christmas markets and the tradition of wooden kiosks selling holiday wares and festive food and drink actually began in Germany, and, this month, you can get a taste of it right here at home.
If you're ready for the season of cozy sweaters, warm drinks and holiday cheer, here are eight magical Christmas markets across the country that you can visit this holiday season.
Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $15.99+ per adult
When: November 16 to December 24, 2023
Address: 1055 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This German-inspired Christmas market is a holiday favourite in Vancouver, with a towering, walk-in Christmas tree, live music, holiday entertainers and more.
The market will take place at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza and will have tons of festive German food and drinks on offer, like pretzels, bratwurst, waffles and traditional German apple drinks.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: $15+ per adult
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's Christmas Market is back, transforming the Distillery District into a winter wonderland with carollers, twinkling lights and more.
The Distillery Winter Village will feature tons of local merchants, restaurants and cafes as well as seasonal cabins and vendors where you can shop for Christmas gifts and holiday treats.
You can meet Santa and take in the glittering holiday displays. From November 17 to December 17, visits on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are also free.
Accessibility: Accessible site.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 24 to December 23, 2023
Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's European-style Christmas market brings a festive atmosphere to the city with seasonal food and drinks, light displays and holiday entertainment.
You can peruse the many vendors on site offering sweet treats, drinks and savoury bites, shop for Christmas gifts and holiday-themed items, and enjoy visits with Santa.
Pets can even join in on the fun, and even get their own photo with the man in red.
Banff Christmas Market
Price: $15 per adult
When: November 17-19 November 24-26, & December 1-3, 2023
Address: 100 Sundance Rd., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Taking place in Banff National Park, the Banff Christmas Market is a traditional European-style Christmas market, offering a menu of cocktails, pretzels, mulled wine and sweets, as well as a holiday market where you can shop for gifts.
This year, the market will have live performances from local musicians, a fire lounge for campfires and cocktails, and complimentary professional photos with Santa.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Edmonton Christmas Market
Price: $16.95+ per adult
When: November 30 to December 17, 2023
Address: 7000 143 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Edmonton Christmas Market will have over 100 local Alberta vendors selling holiday gifts, trinkets, and treats, as well as performances, sleigh rides, and greetings with Santa.
The market will also have tons of food vendors serving up things like donuts, pastries, traditional German drinks, cakes and so much more.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Quebec City German Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 23 to December 23, 2023
Address: Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: The German Christmas market in Quebec City is a magical holiday tradition that transforms the heart of Old Quebec into a spectacular Christmas village.
Visitors will be treated to colourful light displays, traditional wooden kiosks selling holiday items and gifts, and more than 90 exhibitors from Quebec, Germany and Europe.
This year, the Christmas market will have five sites for visitors to discover around Old Quebec: The Bergdorf - The Desjardins Alpine Village at Place d'Youville; the Marktplatz presented by Galeries de la Capitale, at place de l'Hôtel-de-Ville; the jardins de l'Hôtel-de-Ville; Sainte-Anne Street, and the Christmas Castle presented by Fairmont Le Château Frontenac at Place d'Armes.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
The Great Montreal Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to December 30, 2023
Address: 1499 Jeanne-Mance St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: After several years of absence, the Great Montreal Christmas Market is back for 2023, transforming Montreal's Quartier des spectacles into a charming winter village.
Visitors will be able to peruse the 30 chalets and shop for goods from local and regional artisans, take in musical and theatrical programming, and enjoy sweet treats like mulled wine, and other holiday delicacies.
Accessibility: Accessible site.
Glow Halifax
Price: $22.99+ per adult
When: November 22, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Address: 200 Prospect Rd., Goodwood, NS
Why You Need To Go: Taking place at the Halifax Exhibition Centre, this light and holiday festival will have towering displays, interactive lights, and a winter market where you can get festive food, drinks and gifts.
There will also be daily visits from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, as well as performances by local artists and a singing ice princess.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Happy holidays, Canada!