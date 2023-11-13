This 'Authentic Christmas Village' Near Toronto Has Sparkling Streets & Endless Holiday Magic
It's like a scene from a Christmas card.
This small town in Ontario will make you feel like you've stepped into a holiday card. Niagara-on-the-Lake is a gorgeous destination to visit year round, but it's especially magical during the Christmas season.
According to Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism, the area transforms into an "authentic Christmas Village" and you can experience twinkling store windows, snowy streets and festive fun.
There are tons of events taking place throughout the holiday season that will have you feeling holly jolly. From a Santa Claus Parade to Candle Light Tea and a holiday store, you can unleash your inner elf at this enchanting village.
The town is a road trip from Toronto, making it an idyllic destination to spend the day or book a festive getaway. Here are nine events happening throughout the Christmas season to add a little sparkle to you day.
Holiday Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from December 1 to 10, 2023
Address: 247 Ricardo St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: One quintessential Christmas activity is strolling through quaint holiday markets, and you can do just that in Niagara-on-the-Lake this season.
The Holiday Market is taking place on select dates from December 1 to 10 at the historic Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre. You can shop for a variety of goods including pottery, candles, birdhouses and jewelry.
The space will be decked out with Christmas trees and ornaments and you can enjoy some festive treats on December first and second.
Candlelight Stroll
Price: $5 per candle
When: December 1, 2023
Address: Heritage District - Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience old-time Christmas during the town's annual Candlelight Stroll. The event begins with musical performances in front of the Old Courthouse to put you in the holiday spirit.
You can see strollers dressed in period costumes and even Santa Claus will be making an appearance.
Come nightfall, participants can wander along the street behind a horse-drawn carriage and see the charming Christmas town illuminated with flickering candlelight.
Christmas Wonderland at the Pillar & Post
Price: Prices vary
When: December 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Gardens at this historic hotel are transforming into "a true seasonal winter wonderland complete with sparkling lights, holiday music, festive snacks, an ice rink, warming fire pits and holiday movies under the stars."
Whether you're booking a getaway or just visiting for a day, this is a magical spot to visit during the Christmas season.
You can glide around on the glistening ice rink, sip festive beverages from the cafe and admire the twinkling decor.
Christmas shopping
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkling town is a beautiful place to get your Christmas shopping done, especially if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of malls.
The local shops offer lots of unique items from stocking stuffers to larger gifts, and you may just find some treats for yourself.
You'll definitely want to take a trip to Just Christmas, a year-round holiday store brimming with festive cheer and themed items.
Candle Light Tea
Price: $65 per person
When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 2, 2023 to January 4, 2024
Address: 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: What better way to get into the holiday mood than by enjoying sweet treats amidst the glow of candles?
The Prince of Wales Hotel is hosting a Candle Light Tea in celebration of the Shaw Festival’s production of Brigadoon. The Scottish-style offering takes place in the quaint Drawing Room and includes finger sandwiches, sweet cakes and pastries, signature scones, savory steak pie and more.
Shaw Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: Select dates from November 5 to December 23, 2023
Address: 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a holiday show at the town's Shaw Festival.
The theatre is producing two plays for the holiday season; Brigadoon and A Christmas Carol.
The first is a musical that will transport you to "an enchanted Scottish village" for a "romantic and magical" experience, while the second is an age-old Christmas classic that's brimming with nostalgia.
Holiday House Tour
Price: $45 + per person
When: December 1 and 2, 2023
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: If twinkling houses and garland-wrapped doors sound like your idea of the perfect Christmas then you'll want to check out this event in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The Holiday House Tour features six homes decked out in festive splendour as well as a trip to local historic and cultural sites.
The experience includes complimentary tastings from three wineries and a winery/distillery.
You can also book tickets for A Candlelight Christmas at the McArthur Estate, where you can explore "fairytale rooms" illuminated by hundreds of candles. The event is complete with boozy drinks, festive treats, music, and a visit from Santa himself.
Skating at the Whisky Bar Patio
Price: $10 per adult
When: December 2023 to March 2024, weather permitting
Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Time to sharpen those skates! This winery offers an enchanting ice skating experience and you can glide around a glowing winter wonderland.
The Wayne Gretzky Estates ice rink is set to open this December and it's a magical Christmas experience. You can warm up at the Whiskey Bar Patio where you can sip wine, warm drinks and indulge in a winter-inspired menu.
The exact opening dates are yet to be announced so keep an eye on the website.
Breakfast with Santa
Price: $28 per person
When: December 9, 2023
Address: 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy breakfast with Father Christmas himself. The Prince of Wales Hotel is hosting Breakfast with Santa complete with a festive buffet and tons of cheer.After you've finished your meal, make your way to the Churchill Lounge to snap a photo with Santa. Following that, you can head outside to see the annual Santa Claus Parade.
