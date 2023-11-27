This Magical Christmas Village Near Toronto Has Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides & A Holiday Train
It's like a trip to the North Pole.
This magical Christmas village in Ontario looks like it belongs in the North Pole. With dazzling lights, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and more, this spot will have you feeling like an elf.
Santa's Village in Bracebridge is "the most magical place in Muskoka." The 60-acre theme park gives you a little taste of Christmas during the summer months, but it's even more enchanting during the holiday season.
Running on select dates until December 23, 2023, the park's Santafest makes for a festive day trip. The dazzling event features 1 million glowing lights throughout the park as well as special attractions and celebrations.
You can see the daily Tree Lighting Ceremony, write a letter to Santa, try your hand at archery and enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus.
There are several rides you can experience, including The Candy Candy Express Train, Santa’s Carousel, The Ferris Wheel and more.
For an extra magical adventure, you can take a horse-drawn wagon ride past twinkling lights and around Elves Island.
There is a Christmas Market with local vendors where you can browse through unique items and shop for holiday gifts.
If you get hungry, you can enjoy a warm meal in the new Yule Lodge restaurant or visit the Mrs. Claus Bakeshop and BeaverTails venue for a little treat. The village is home to toasty fire pits where you can warm up with specialty eggnog or hot chocolate.
It's recommended that you purchase Santafest tickets online before visiting the park as it can get busy.
Santa's Village Santafest
Price: $32.95 per person
When: Select dates until December 23, 2023
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a magical Christmas wonderland at Santa's Village Santafest.
