This Ontario Christmas Village Was The Set For A Netflix Movie & It's Just As Magical IRL
You can go to elf school and ride Rudolph's coaster.
You can visit the North Pole right here in Ontario and it's so magical that a Netflix Christmas movie was filmed there.
Santa's Village in Bracebridge has a Santafest holiday celebration and while you visit you can see spots where the Netflix movie The Knight Before Christmas was filmed. You can enjoy extra Christmas activities and spot movie locations on select dates until December 23.
You can surround yourself with holiday wonder by visiting the Christmas Carousel which is featured in the movie. You'll also recognize the village entrance where Cole, played by Josh Whitehouse, meets Santa and Mrs. Claus in the film.
You'll also notice the giant gingerbread man outside of Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop where Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens, and Cole have some heart-to-heart talks. You can also pop inside to decorate cookies.
While you're there you can also admire one million twinkling lights, watch a tree-lighting ceremony, take horse-drawn wagon rides, ride the candy cane express, enjoy a Ferris wheel and more.
There are a bunch of festive eats to enjoy in a new Yule Lodge restaurant like Christmas on a Bun, which is a turkey meal with stuffing and cranberries on a kaiser bun. There are also sweet treats to indulge in like specialty cupcakes and fudge.
The magical Christmas festival at the park is open now for the season on select dates until December 23 and tickets are $29.95 per person.
Santa's Village
Price: $29.95 admission
When: Select dates until December 23, 2022
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through the set of The Knight Before Christmas and feel like you're hanging out at the North Pole.
