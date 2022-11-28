7 Christmas Movies You Probably Had No Idea Were Filmed In Ontario
Including some beloved holiday classics.🎅🏻
Move over Hollywood because Ontario is the backdrop to so many magical holiday films including some beloved classics.
Grab your favourite holiday drink and keep your eyes peeled for any recognizable spots the next time you watch these Christmas movies. Here are seven that were filmed in locations around Ontario.
The Santa Clause
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Scott is a divorced dad and after he accidentally kills Santa Claus, he and his son are transported to the North Pole where he's told he needs to take Santa's place. More Kringle shenanigans are on their way in a 2022 spinoff series called The Santa Clauses. The movie was filmed in several locations in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, according to IMDB.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Rating: 6.0/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A woman returns to her hometown for the holiday season and things get complicated when she needs to team up with her ex-boyfriend for the annual Christmas scavenger hunt. According to IMDB, this movie was filmed in spots like Almonte, Ottawa, Carleton Place and Pakenham, Ontario.
The Christmas Chronicles
Rating: 7.0/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A brother and sister come up with a plan to catch Santa on video but the evening turns into the kind of surprise adventure that most kids only dream about. The city of Toronto provided a backdrop for this magical movie, according to Netflix.
Fatman
Rating: 5.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: An unruly Santa Claus is trying to save his dying business while a 12-year-old kid with a spot on the naughty list hires a hitman to kill him. Ontario filming locations including Almonte and Ottawa are listed on IMDB.
The Christmas Setup
Rating: 6.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Hugo goes home for the holidays and soon after meeting Patrick, their chemistry is undeniable. When Hugo is offered a big promotion back in London he needs to decide what matters most to him. Toronto, Ottawa, Almonte and other nearby Ontario towns were used as a backdrop for filming, according to IMDB.
A Christmas Story
Rating: 7.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It's the 1940s and all young Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. The classic holiday flick was filmed in locations including St. Catharines, Toronto, Scarborough and Lindsay, Ontario according to IMDB. Parts of the new 2022 sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, were also filmed in Toronto.
12 Dates of Christmas
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Kate has a terrible blind date on Christmas Eve only to wake up and experience the groundhog day effect of reliving the same day. According to IMDB the movie was filmed in Toronto, Ontario.