A Whopping 15 Christmas Movies Were Filmed Around Ottawa This Year & You Can Watch Them Soon
Time to cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa.🎄🍿
If you've always wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie you're in luck because a whopping 15 holiday flicks were filmed in and around Ottawa in 2022, leading to a record-breaking year for the city.
Many of the films will be released in November so you can watch some of these new Christmas movies and see what Ottawa spots you can find.
Keep your eyes peeled for places like the Fairmont Château Laurier, the RiverOak Skating Trail and Sparks Street. You may also notice some big stars on the screen like Madelaine Petsch of the Riverdale series and Jessica Szohr from Gossip Girl.
These are the 15 Christmas movies filmed around Ottawa that you can watch this holiday season.
Noel Next Door
Rating: 6.9/10
Filming Locations: Watson's Pharmacy and Compounding Centre, RiverOak Ice Skating Trail, WARD 14
When And Where To Watch: October 21, 2022, on W Network.
Why You Need To Watch It: A single mom gets into a verbal war with a scrouge-type neighbour only to realize that he might be misunderstood and steal her heart.
Well Suited For Christmas
Rating: 6.9/10
Filming Locations: Shenkman Arts Centre, Canada's Haute Couture Fashion Design Academy-Richard Robinson, Walter Baker Park
When And Where To Watch: November 12, 2022, on W Network
Why You Need To Watch It: A fashion designer is tasked with designing a tuxedo for one of the city's most eligible bachelors for a charity event. She realizes the true reason behind this holiday charity and the two begin to fall in love.
One Delicious Christmas
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Le Moulin de Provence K•D, Clarendon Lane, Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute
When And Where To Watch: November 12 on Crave and November 18, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: Abby has inherited an inn and restaurant but is unable to juggle both so she has to team up with a new chef who likes to do things his own way as she also tries to get an investment.
Designing Christmas
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Not disclosed
When And Where To Watch: November 12 on Crave and December 1, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: Stella and Pablo have worked together on a home renovation show for years but as they begin to work more closely together, she develops new feelings that may put everything at risk.
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Mooney's Bay Park and Beach, Terry Fox Athletic Facility, Manotick Community Centre & Mike O'Neil Arena, Ottawa Fire Station 94, John Street North in Arnprior, Robert Simpson Park
When And Where To Watch: November 13, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: Mackenzie keeps alive her father's tradition of "The Reindeer Games" fundraiser after he dies but when her high school crush shows up feelings start to develop.
Mistletoe Time Machine
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Tin House Court, Gil O. Julien Park, Dekcuf
When And Where To Watch: November 25, 2022, on Crave
Why You Need To Watch It: Three former best friends have not been in touch since their awful holiday performance in high school. They are forced back together at a reunion and after drinking magical cocktails they are sent back in time to their senior year of school to face up to the past.
Hotel For The Holidays
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Sparks Street, Fairmont Château Laurier, 160 Elgin Street, Healthy Pets HQ, Knox Presbyterian Church
When And Where To Watch: December 2, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: A hotel manager's work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the hotel's chef and a former prince who is staying at the hotel.
The Great Holiday Bake War
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Confederation Park, Le Moulin de Provence K•D, Lowertown Brewery in the ByWard Market, Sparks Street, Joy on Sussex
When And Where To Watch: December 3, 2022, on OWN
Why You Need To Watch It: Rivals from their pastry school days meet again on a TV baking competition show and a spark develops. Only one can win unless they work as a team.
All I Didn't Want For Christmas
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Sparks Street, Tin House Court, Clarendon Lane, Ottawa Embassy Hotel and Suites, Luxe Bistro, Hair Republic Byward
When And Where To Watch: December 7, 2022, on VH1 in the US, Canadian release not yet announced
Why You Need To Watch It: Emily is not in a good place and decides to write a letter to Santa. Her wishes begin to come true, and they don’t always mean good things. This leads her to search for what she actually needs and wants.
The Most Colorful Time Of The Year
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Avenue North Realty Inc., Jeanne d'Arc Court, St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Mati, Wellington Vision Care
When And Where To Watch: December 9, 2022, on W Network
Why You Need To Watch It: Ryan is a teacher who discovers that he is colourblind and he meets Michelle, an optometrist and mom to one of his students, who brings colour back into his life during the holiday season.
A Christmas Fumble
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Sparks Street, The Albion Rooms
When And Where To Watch: December 10, 2022, on OWN
Why You Need To Watch It: Nicole is considered the "queen of crisis management" but when she is asked to handle a breaking scandal for a former pro football player things get messy as she neglects to disclose that she used to date him.
A New Diva's Christmas Carol
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Shenkman Arts Centre, Knox Presbyterian Church, Schad Women's Clothing, The Westin Ottawa, reStays, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Irene's Pub Restaurant, Ottawa City Hall, Insmill Park, Service Ottawa Ben Franklin Place Client Service Centre
When And Where To Watch: December 14, 2022, on VH1 in the US, Canadian release not yet announced
Why You Need To Watch It: A woman was made famous for performing a timeless love song that is used in everything from commercials to wedding dances. She has grown to hate the song and is now the meanest judge on a competition TV show. Her life changes when she becomes a mentor to a contestant on the show.
Record Breaking Christmas
'Record Breaking Christmas' movie poster.
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Fairouz Cafe, Rockcliffe Park and the Rockeries, Prescott Street
When And Where To Watch: December 17, 2022, on W Channel
Why You Need To Watch It: Leah must venture to a small town in order to look into its plans to beat multiple holiday world records and realizes she may be the one to help them reach their real goal.
Holiday Heritage
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Not disclosed
When And Where To Watch: December 19, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: Ella goes back to her hometown and, with the help of her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her fractured family to celebrate the holiday season and work on healing their wounds.
'Twas The Night Before Christmas
Rating: N/A
Filming Locations: Sparks Street
When And Where To Watch: December 23, 2022, on CTV Life
Why You Need To Watch It: A former actress must take charge of an annual Christmas Eve courtroom production and debate who the true author is of the poem A Visit From St. Nick.