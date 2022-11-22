I Stayed at Ottawa's Château Laurier & Here Are 7 Reasons Why It Was Worth It
A rundown of the room, the restaurants and location.🏰
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I recently spent the night at the Fairmont Château Laurier, appropriately referred to as Ottawa's castle, for the first time and I can say it's worth the hype.
From its prime downtown location to its historic elements and unique dining options, Ottawa's Château Laurier can make you feel like royalty. I sipped on cocktails at the new Reading Lounge bar, spent the night in a lovely room and enjoyed afternoon tea the following day.
Here are seven reasons why I loved my stay at this beautiful hotel and why I think it's worth a visit.
The new DJ lounge bar nights
Megan drinking a cocktail at the Reading Lounge in Chateau Laurier.
The hotel opened a new Reading Lounge at the end of the summer where you can enjoy Friday DJ beats, cocktails and small plates. It has a different atmosphere than Zoe's restaurant even though they're attached to each other and it's a classy yet casual spot to kick off an evening.
While at first glance the cocktail list can seem quite pricey, it's comparable to other nice restaurants in the city and only slightly more expensive than nearby places that are hands-down not as nice. I'm not here to throw any shade at other establishments but I'll gladly pay a couple of dollars more for a quality-made cocktail in a comfortable, inviting space with a lively vibe.
You don't even need to leave
Megan in bed at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
There are endless things to do at the hotel. My husband and I only took advantage of dining in the Reading Lounge and at Zoe's, but there are other spots to grab a bite and relax.
When staying the night you also can make use of the gym and swimming pool. The rooms are spacious and have sitting areas so if you wanted to get cozy with your favourite person, you could also spend more time enjoying the beautiful room.
Afternoon tea is worth the hype
Megan having afternoon tea at Zoe's restaurant in Ottawa.
I've been wanting to enjoy afternoon tea at the Château Laurier for a while and I'm so glad I finally checked it off of my bucket list. The towering ceilings with intricate decor and wall-to-wall windows make it a gorgeous space to sip tea and feel like royalty.
A three-tiered tray of finger foods is served on beautiful china dishes and it included scones with custard, a variety of mini sandwiches and a plate of desserts. It was lovely to enjoy the views of downtown while sipping tea, as well as admire the commitment of fellow guests to get dressed up for a fun experience.
It's close to tons of restaurants
Street view of Ottawa's Fairmont Chateau Laurier.
While you don't need to leave the hotel in order to enjoy a delicious meal, there are so many restaurants nearby if you choose to. We ventured into the Byward Market for evening drinks during our stay.
It was great to have so many nearby spots to choose from during our night out and to be able to walk back to the hotel, as opposed to having to call an Uber. It was fun to sip cocktails in busy restaurants and watch people get their photos in front of the "Ottawa" sign.
The wonderfully friendly staff
Entrance of Zoe's restaurant at the Fairmont hotel.
I believe a hotel experience goes beyond pretty furniture and a comfortable room. The Fairmont Château Laurier definitely delivered when it comes to the full experience you'd expect from a higher-end hotel to a point that I verbally noted it to my husband multiple times.
While looking for our hotel room, a member of the cleaning staff made sure we knew where we were going and every member of staff we passed said, "hello" with a friendly smile. At check-in, they were clear about the amenities and how things worked, like parking for example, detailed information that is often lost during stays nowadays. I didn't feel like I was bothering anyone by asking a question or for more details, and honestly, they were all so nice.
It has the best vibes for the price
Sitting area in a hotel room inside the Chateau Laurier.
If you're looking for a more high-end hotel stay, the Fairmont room pricing is comparable to other nice places but offers an unmatched experience, in my opinion. You can often find discounts depending on when you're planning to stay, such as the current Black Friday deal of 25% off. If you're not fussy about the view or adding breakfast options, you don't pay for them.
The historic charm and castle-like features, on top of the unique dining options and friendly staff, really make a visit to this iconic hotel worth it.
You can feel like Hallmark movie royalty
La Dame Française cocktail in the Reading Lounge bar.
I felt like a princess during my stay in Ottawa's castle and almost forgot I was even in the city. It's such a romantic location that a recent Hallmark Christmas movie, Hotel for the Holidays, starringMadelaine Petsch, was filmed there.
It also has a number of festive holiday events coming up so you can make your Christmas dreams come true, such as The Trees of Hope event and a new pop-up Christmas bar called Elf's Pub.