7 Ottawa Restaurants With Giant Food Towers For When One Plate Just Isn't Enough
Eat & drink your way through tiers. 🦪🍰
For a fun meal that's an experience as well as a delicious treat, you can order towers of food in the city of Ottawa. Gather some friends because these Ottawa restaurants are offering multi-tiered meals not fit for only one.
The rest of your meals that week will seem boring in comparison. You can enjoy a fancy night out eating through a seafood tower, bring out your inner royalty with an afternoon high tea or get extra boozy with a massive sangria tower. The only question is, are you up for the challenge?
Metropolitan Brasserie
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 700 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: An elegant yet casual french brasserie, they offer up a variety of classic entrees and oyster bar options including their seafood platters. The Petit platter serves two, for $75 and La Brasserie serves four people for $130. It includes shrimp, oysters, mussels, snow crab, scallop crudo and cod croquettes.
Quelque Chose Patisserie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 379 Richmond Rd. & 70 George St., Ottawa & 274 Montréal Rd., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get two different towers of treats at this french bakery, a high tea tower and a macaron tower. You can select your own macaron flavours stacked up from 4 tiers to an option of 8 tiers high to bring home. If you visit for afternoon tea, your sandwiches, scones and desserts are served on a multi-tier cake stand.
Mati
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up crudo and charcoal, there are two types of seafood towers available, hot and cold options. The cold seafood tower includes oysters, lobster tacos, tuna sushi roll, seaweed salad, crisps and salmon tartar. The hot option has scallops, jumbo tiger shrimp, crab and calamari. Each can be ordered as a double tier size for $115 or three tiers tall of food for $225.
Mexicali Rosa's
Price: $45
Address: 540 W Hunt Club Rd., Nepean & 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa & 250 Centrum Blvd. unit 112, Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: While the menu does offer a Margarita tower option, the sangria tower is a sort of secret menu item. You can pour red or white sangria from an 88oz drink tower into individual glasses, sipping away the evening. Will you and your friends be able to finish it?
Zoe's Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a high tea experience in Ottawa's castle, the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, dining like the queen you are. Afternoon tea is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reservations are made online. They offer a selection of scones, desserts and sandwiches served on a three-tier stand.
Cafe Cristal
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 240 Kennevale Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming cafe is elegantly decorated, with a romantic atmosphere perfect for a high tea experience. They offer up a number of brunch and dessert options, including their high tea with cakes, scones and mini sandwiches served on a three-tiered platter.
Riviera
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 62 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The specific menu options often change, but you can usually find a seafood tower available in two different sizes. With oysters, shrimp and lobster served on tiers of ice, it's a fun way to get your seafood fix.