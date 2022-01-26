9 Of The Top Mediterranean Restaurants In Ottawa, That Local Foodies Are Obsessed With
Extra feta and hummus please.
If you're trying to decide what your next meal in Ottawa should be, we've got you covered. Fans of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine it's time to get excited because we have some of the top restaurants in the city to eat like you're on the coast.
Narcity asked our readers on Instagram what their favourite restaurant in Ottawa is for Mediterranean food and here are the top picks.
EVOO Greek Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 438 1/2 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From brunch to dinner, you can feast on authentic Greek eats including charred meat options, seafood dishes, halloumi, spanakopita and spreads for the table such as baked feta and tzatziki.
Pinelopi's Greek Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4100 Strandherd Dr. #109, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: In addition to their traditional menu items you'd expect, like souvlaki, they have other meat and pasta options, dinner specials and 'Pinelo-pies', flaky phyllo pastry pies in seven different flavours.
Fairouz Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Menu items include baba ghanoush, stuffed grape leaves, manakeesh flatbread and shish tawook along with an extensive wine and cocktails list. Their Fairouz Feast feeds three to four people for a full meal from dips to dessert.
Shawarma Palace
Price: 💸
Address: 464 Rideau St. & 4230 Innes Rd. & 2440 Bank St. & 464 Bank St. & 2910 Woodroffe Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Without a doubt, this is a local favourite for shawarma in a city that truly loves this Lebanese street food. You can also get other platters and pita sandwiches including falafel and vegetarian options.
Mati
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love Crudo, charcoal and fine dining experiences this is a must-visit spot. You can enjoy a boozy brunch as well as dinner, with meal options like a seafood tower, lobster wonton tacos and a wagyu burger.
The Greek Souvlaki House
Price: 💸
Address: 3625 Rivergate Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From appetizer options like zucchini sticks and dips, Greek specialties such as beef gyro, favourites including calamari, a variety of pita options and baklava for dessert, you can't go wrong from beginning to end of the meal.
Cozmos Souvlaki
Price: 💸
Address: 196 Greenbank Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want authentic eats on more of a budget, you can get a pita wrap for under $6 and some food platters under $15. Start off with some classic dishes like hummus or falafel, with baklava for dessert.
PI RHO Grill
Price: 💸
Address: 346 Elgin St. & 81 Riocan Ave. & 451 Hazeldean Rd. Unit E-5 & St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With four locations across Ottawa and Mediterranean roots, they create meals from scratch including salads, bowls and pitas. You can build your own meal starting with the base, adding toppings, protein and dips.
SemSem
Price: 💸
Address: 2430 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The owners were born in the Middle East and have a love of food, offering Levantine brunch and classic casual eats. Menu items include zaatar, labneh, fatteh tahini, artisan bread sandwiches and more.
