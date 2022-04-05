8 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Have The Ultimate Middle Eastern Feast For Ramadan
Bringing Middle Eastern flavors to the GTA.
This April is known as the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. In Ramadan, practising individuals fast from sunrise to sunset every day for a month.
When fasting, Muslims in Toronto do not eat or drink any food or water for around 14 hours of the day. Once the fast is broken, the family usually sits together and enjoys, what is known as, iftar.
Ramadan is a very festive month in the Middle East where restaurants and the people in the city come together every evening to enjoy a fullfilling meal.
Here are eight restaurants in the GTA that will give you a similar vibe to the ones you're missing out on in the Middle East this Ramadan.
Masrawy Egyptian Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2275 Britannia Rd. W., Mississauga, ON.
Why You Need To Go: Masrawy is an Egyptian restaurant that will feed you all things Egyptian-style. Popular items on the menu include lentil soup, koshary, hamam and beef liver.
Petra Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1100 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Going to Petra Restaurant will transport you to Jordan. During Ramadan, they offer customers an open buffet and a Ramadan drink for both children and adults.
Amal Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 131 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown Toronto will transport you to Lebanon and provide you with vibrant flavours and decor as though you were there.
East Tea Can
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3115 Winston Churchill Blvd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: For this year's Ramadan festivities, East Tea Can is offering adults and children a buffet. You can choose from a whole lot of delicious options, and enjoy the famous Um Ali for dessert.
Roman Zaman Damascene Cuisine
Price: 💸
Address: 325 Central Pkwy. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: If Syrian food is what you enjoy because who doesn't? This place is a must. During Ramadan, they are offering customers to taste various foods by visiting their Ramadan buffet.
Monasaba
Price: 💸
Address: 2273 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Yemeni-inspired restaurant offers to give its customers a taste of Yemen right here in the GTA. Popular dishes include qolaba, mandi and some bint al-sahn, a Yemeni dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Joummar Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2575 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ever tried Iraqi food? Well, this Iraqi-inspired restaurant offers its customers a taste of some grilled meats such as kebabs and chicken but also provides an interior that takes you back to the Middle East.
Darna
Price: 💸
Address: 1613 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Darna, which means "our home" in Arabic, is conveniently located in Toronto and offers the tastes of the Middle East. Their menu includes favourite dishes loved by many in the Levantine countries. Popular dishes include shish barak, warak enab, and saidiyeh.