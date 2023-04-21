Are These The 3 Best Restaurants In Mississauga? I Tried This Tour Guide's Fave Spots (VIDEO)
Probably the best shawarma I've ever had.
Mississauga's food scene is filled with juicy uncovered gems with restaurants tucked away in hoards of industrial buildings and local shops with mouthwatering dishes that can reduce you to tears – but how do you find them?
I know Toronto's food scene. I can recommend an all-you-can-eat sushi spot in Chinatown with sashimi that rivals freshly caught fish on the west coast or a cocktail bar that will blow you away with smoking concoctions, but Mississauga's food scene is a mystery to me.
I've lived in Toronto for over half a decade, and with a cozy apartment, no car and endless restaurants in walking distance, I've only ever briefly passed through Mississauga.
Before you hang my foodie card out to dry – I now deeply recognize what a mistake my ignorance was after taking a food tour with Aashim Aggarwal, a content creator, food tour host and Mississauga local.
Trying The Best Rice Dishes In Mississauga, According To A Local Food Tour Guidewww.youtube.com
Aggarwal's food journey started in 2016 when he interned at a farm in B.C. one summer for a change of pace when he wasn't loving business school and learned the value of seed-to-table food.
He eventually got a degree in marketing and sustainable agriculture and made his way back to Toronto, where he took a food tour that changed his life and now he runs his own tours and creates foodie content.
To learn more about his food journey you can check out our video in this story.
For our tour, he decided to link each food tour item with rice which he described as the "biggest staple food in the world."
"I don't think we fully appreciate how many ways in which different people, different communities, and different countries around the world eat and enjoy rice."
To best evaluate these restaurants, I ranked them out of five in three categories: taste, ambiance, and price.
Here are the three spots we tried out and why you need to visit each one and break into the Mississauga food scene.
Pho Ngoc Yen: 14/15
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 1090 Kamato Rd, Mississauga, ON
Pho Ngoc Yen is a hidden oasis in Mississauga. This Vietnamese restaurant is in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by industrial buildings.
Outside of Pho Ngoc Yen.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The restaurant exterior looks unassuming from the outside, but the moment you open the door, you are transported to a tropical paradise with twinkling lights hanging across the ceiling and voluptuous green plants unfurling in every corner.
Aggarwal and I went midday on a Wednesday before the lunch rush, and the restaurants was already bustling with busy tables so it's safe it's a popular spot amongst locals.
Taste: 4.5/5
Aggarwal ordered the Ga Nuong La Chanh Nep Dua, also known as MN15, on the menu and Goi Cuon for us to try.
Ga Nuong La Chanh Nep Dua is Aggarwal's secret weapon when he's trying to impress someone with a dish, and did not disappoint.
This dish consists of perfectly crispy fried coconut sticky rice patties and juicy barbeque lemon leaf chicken. The fried rice reminded me of the McCain hash browns I grew up on as a kid with their perfectly browned exterior and pillowy soft centre.
Ga Nuong La Chanh Nep Dua from Pho Ngoc Yen.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The chicken was tender and juicy with aromatic favours that double-punched my nose and mouth like a UFC boxer until I tapped out.
"You can almost taste this floral taste in your mouth from how lemony and bright it is," said Aggarwal.
Our next dish Goi Cuon was fresh rolls stuffed with shrimp, pork and vegetables wrapped in a rice paper roll and served with peanut sauce.
Goi Cuon from Pho Ngoc Yen.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
These rolls were fresh and delicious. The shrimp was cooked to perfection, and the peanut sauce helped the chewy texture of the rice paper slide right down.
I'll be coming back for both of these dishes, so for taste, I had to give Pho Ngoc Yen a 4.5/5.
Ambiance: 5/5
This restaurant is stunning. Dining here was a visual experience with bamboo features, white tablecloths and a counter with what looks like a grass-roof hut you'd find on a remote beachside.
Interior of Pho Ngoc Yen.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
It's clear that this family-run business put their hearts and soul into making this restaurant a beautiful place to eat and enjoy with family and friends.
Each corner is filled with beautiful art, decor or plants that catch your eye and make you forget you're in the GTA and not a quaint restaurant in Vietnam.
I usually don't give out a perfect score but this interior deserves a 5/5.
Value: 4.5/5
The fresh rolls were $8, and the Ga Nuong La Chanh Nep Dua was only $19.75, which is very reasonable, in my opinion, considering how fresh the dishes tasted and how large the portions were.
The two dishes easily served Aggarwal and I with plenty to spare so I think for a meal for two at under $30 you can't go wrong.
So I'd give this spot a 4.5/ 5 for value.
Yaseen's Shawarma: 13.5/15
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 5030 Maingate Dr, Unit#5, Mississauga, ON
Yaseen's Shawarma is a hot spot for delicious Syrian flavours in Mississauga, which according to Aggarwal, is ground zero for bringing middle eastern cuisine into Canada's food scene.
"Shawarma is such a big part of Mississauga food culture. It is our go-to food in the city, and really Mississauga has contributed the most to the rise of Middle Eastern foods popularity in Canada," said Aggarwal.
Aggarwal says Missiagaua has actually developed its own shawarma culture, including specific terms for dishes like "Chicken on Sticks," which is chicken on fries and "Chicken on the Stones," which is chicken on rice.
Aggarwal says' Yasseen's Shawarma is one of the city's legendary spots, and it all comes down to the restaurant's chef, Chef Yaseen.
"Chef Yasseen was a very talented master shawarma chef in Damascus, Syria and he's brought his talents to Canada and when he first came, he was working at a bunch of other shawarma spots. He didn't have the money, he didn't have the resources to start his own and it got to the point where people would just follow him wherever he went."
Yasseen managed to open his own restaurant in Mississauga along with seven other cities, according to the resturant's website, and the food does not disappoint.
Taste: 4.5/5
We ordered Syrian chicken shawarma on rice with signature sauces, and it was a spiritual awakening.
Chicken shawarma from Yaseen's Shawarma.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The thinly sliced chicken was perfectly spiced, and the rice was buttery soft and flavourful.
I've eaten my fair share of shawarma, and I can honestly say this was the best plate I've ever had. The sauces were creamy and added a touch of heat without being overpowering, and the tender chicken was generously portioned.
All in all, I have to give this dish a 4.5/5 because it blew me out of the water.
Ambiance: 4/5
Yaseen's Shawrma is a classic take-out spot, but if you're looking to sit down, there is plenty of seating.
The restaurant has rows of booths and tables and a take-out counter for you to grab your order.
Booths at Yaseen's Shawarma.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Well, some take-out spots can tend to look at a bit worn around the edged Yasseen's is clean and tidy.
I wouldn't suggest this as a dreamy upscale sit-down restaurant but it's perfect if you are looking to grab a casual bite, so I'd give it a 4/5 for ambiance.
Value: 5/5
This dish was only $12.99 and it was massive. I could have easily split the portion into a lunch and dinner if I wanted to stretch my money a little further or enjoy one massive portion.
Meat on a rotisserie at Yaseen's Shawarma.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Finding a protein-heavy meal with large portions in the GTA for under $15 is a struggle, so I'd give this restaurant a 5/5 for value.
Carinderia by DFlores: 13.5/15
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 980 Eglinton Ave E Mississauga, ON
Carinderia by DFlores, is run and owned by Dolly Flores, who immigrated to Canada from Manilla. Her shop mimics the traditional street food of Manila with savoury dishes like pancit to desserts like Halo Halo.
Aggarwal explained that the restaurant name "Carinderia" actually means street stalls in Tagalog.
Flores came by our table and chatted about her culinary journey with Aggarwal and I and shared that she's catering to the older generation of her community who are missing home with authentic dishes from her childhood.
Taste: 5/5
We tried Dolly's Ginataang Bilo Bilo, and this dish literally brought a tear to my eye.
Bilo Bilo is a Filipino dessert made with rice balls, coconut cream, purple yams, sweet potatoes, jackfruits, cassava roots and tapioca pearls.
A bowl of Bilo Bilo from Carinderia by DFlores.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
This warm dessert is thick, creamy and comforting. I personally don't like hot desserts or rice-based desserts, but the minute I tried this dish, it was game over.
Flores's Bilo Bilo tastes like your mom draping a cashmere blanket over you after falling asleep in front of the fire on Christmas Eve in your childhood home – it's that good.
I almost never give a dish a 5/5 because that means nothing could be improved but I wouldn't change one thing about this dish.
Ambiance: 4/5
Dolly's restaurant is cute and quaint.
There are twinkling lights strung up from the ceiling, plenty of tables to sit down and enjoy your food and a street-style counter where you can order one of her delicious dishes.
Inside of Carinderia by DFlores.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
This casual spot is perfect for dining in with friends or grabbing a quick bite on the go.
I'd rank the ambiance a 4/5 because you'll definitely be able to enjoy your experience whether you're eating out or in.
Value: 4.5/5
The Ginataang Bilo Bilo was only $9.99, and while that might seem pricey for a dessert, the portion was massive.
We got the medium size, and the bowl of gooey goodness easily weighed a pound.
A batch of Bilo Bilo at Carinderia by DFlores.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Tackling a bowl by yourself would be a full-on meal, and with the amount of homemade rice balls and fruits, you'd be full for a long while, so I'd give this dish a 4.5/5 for value.
Final Thoughts
In my opinion, all three restaurants are must-try spots, but Pho Ngoc Yen took the cake in the ratings with a 14/15, while Carinderia by DFlores and Yaseen's Shawarma tied for second place with a score of 13.5/15.
Pho Ngoc Yen is the perfect place for a date night or a girl's night out. The food is delicious, and the ambiance is stunning, so if you are looking for a spot to celebrate a big occasion without blowing the bank, this is a great option that will leave you will some incredibly aesthetic photos for your Instagram and a full belly.
Yaseen's Shawarma is a quintessential take-out spot perfect for grabbing a quick dinner or lunch on the go or sitting down for a meal with friends. The portions are massive, and the flavours are impeccable, so I'll definitely be making my way back down to Mississauaga for this meal.
Carinderia by DFlores had my favourite bite of the day and was the only restaurant on the tour to score 5/5 for taste, so I think that says a lot. The dessert was heavenly, and the vibes of the restaurant were super cozy.
All in all, whatever Mississauga gem you decide to check out from Aggarawal's tour, you won't be disappointed, and if you're looking for your own personalized tour, you can find Aggarawal here.
His food tours are usually centred around specific cuisines, areas or ingredients and range from $300 to $75 per person, depending on how large the food tour group is – although you're not just paying for the food, you're paying for fun facts, and a distinct knowledge of each restaurant.