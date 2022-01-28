Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in mississauga

The 6 Best Restaurants In Mississauga That Local Foodies Are Totally Obsessed With (PHOTOS)

The votes are in, and it's time to eat up! 🤤

Toronto Staff Writer
The 6 Best Restaurants In Mississauga That Local Foodies Are Totally Obsessed With (PHOTOS)
@tsq.eats | Instagram, @jessicasfoodadventure | Instagram

Are you looking for a restaurant to try out in Mississauga? Well, take notes, because you'll probably want to add these to the "must try" list.

Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to tell us what their all-time favourite spots are in the city, and these are the ones that locals say are the best restaurants in Mississauga.

From decadent curries to classic Italian fare, here are six of the best restaurants in the city that you absolutely have to try next.

Capra's Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1834 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Anyone who watches the Food Network Canada might be familiar with Chef Massimo Capra already, so why not swing by his very own restaurant? Capra's Kitchen uses locally sourced ingredients for its many mouthwatering Italian dishes. Right now diners can cop a "one meal deal" from the resto's takeout menu, where they can pick a salad, pasta, and pizza to bring home with them (plus a drool-worthy cheesecake topped with Oreo crumble and blueberry compote).

Menu

Avani Asian Indian Bistro

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Indian, Hakka

Address: 801 Matheson Blvd. W., Mississauga, ON, and various other locations

Why You Need To Go: Looking for a curry that will warm your belly up on a cold day? Avani Asian Indian Bistro is packed with all sorts of curries with plenty of vegetarian options, too. The resto also offers a variety of Hakka specialties from Sizzling Tofu to Whitefish Manchurian, which is a fried fillet tossed in chilies, ginger, garlic, and some green onions.

Menu

Piatto 

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1646 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family-run restaurant has been a go-to spot for locals since the late '80s when Piatto first opened up its doors. Offering daily blackboard specials, Piatto also serves seasonal price fixed tasting menus, too. Anyone who considers themselves a mushroom lover should keep their eyes peeled for their mushroom-focused tasting menu that drops in April.

Menu

Desi Bar and Grill

Price: 💸to 💸💸

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 925 Rathburn Rd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for authentic Indian cuisine, Desi Bar & Grill says their menu "will take your taste buds on a trip to India," but without the hefty price tag that comes with a plane ticket. While they serve staples like aromatic biryanis, they also offer unique plates like Butter Chicken Pizza and Paneer Makhani Nachos. Yum!

Menu

Karahi Boys

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pakistani, Halal

Address: 5955 Latimer Dr., Mississauga, ON, and various other locations

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to try traditional Karahi, which is a style of cuisine that's cooked up and served in a hefty and deep cooking dish or wok, then add Karahi Boys to the menu!

"You will be lured back, time after time, to scrumptious and tantalizing dishes, freshly made tandoori naans, and a variety of BBQ meats to appease your appetite," Karahi Boys' website reads.

The resto offers some pretty sweet food deals that you and your loved ones can feast on at home, too.

Menu

Plaka

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 2601 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Plaka calls itself "the original Athenian grill," and their menu items sure prove that. Try out their homemade recipes from classic chicken souvlaki (either served on a pita, bun, or as a combo with fries) to a traditional greek salad. This spot is open for breakfast, too, and according to their online menu, they serve breaky combos for under $10.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.