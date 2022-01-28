The 6 Best Restaurants In Mississauga That Local Foodies Are Totally Obsessed With (PHOTOS)
The votes are in, and it's time to eat up! 🤤
Are you looking for a restaurant to try out in Mississauga? Well, take notes, because you'll probably want to add these to the "must try" list.
Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to tell us what their all-time favourite spots are in the city, and these are the ones that locals say are the best restaurants in Mississauga.
From decadent curries to classic Italian fare, here are six of the best restaurants in the city that you absolutely have to try next.
Capra's Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1834 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Anyone who watches the Food Network Canada might be familiar with Chef Massimo Capra already, so why not swing by his very own restaurant? Capra's Kitchen uses locally sourced ingredients for its many mouthwatering Italian dishes. Right now diners can cop a "one meal deal" from the resto's takeout menu, where they can pick a salad, pasta, and pizza to bring home with them (plus a drool-worthy cheesecake topped with Oreo crumble and blueberry compote).
Avani Asian Indian Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian, Hakka
Address: 801 Matheson Blvd. W., Mississauga, ON, and various other locations
Why You Need To Go: Looking for a curry that will warm your belly up on a cold day? Avani Asian Indian Bistro is packed with all sorts of curries with plenty of vegetarian options, too. The resto also offers a variety of Hakka specialties from Sizzling Tofu to Whitefish Manchurian, which is a fried fillet tossed in chilies, ginger, garlic, and some green onions.
Piatto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1646 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-run restaurant has been a go-to spot for locals since the late '80s when Piatto first opened up its doors. Offering daily blackboard specials, Piatto also serves seasonal price fixed tasting menus, too. Anyone who considers themselves a mushroom lover should keep their eyes peeled for their mushroom-focused tasting menu that drops in April.
Desi Bar and Grill
Price: 💸to 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 925 Rathburn Rd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for authentic Indian cuisine, Desi Bar & Grill says their menu "will take your taste buds on a trip to India," but without the hefty price tag that comes with a plane ticket. While they serve staples like aromatic biryanis, they also offer unique plates like Butter Chicken Pizza and Paneer Makhani Nachos. Yum!
Karahi Boys
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pakistani, Halal
Address: 5955 Latimer Dr., Mississauga, ON, and various other locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to try traditional Karahi, which is a style of cuisine that's cooked up and served in a hefty and deep cooking dish or wok, then add Karahi Boys to the menu!
"You will be lured back, time after time, to scrumptious and tantalizing dishes, freshly made tandoori naans, and a variety of BBQ meats to appease your appetite," Karahi Boys' website reads.
The resto offers some pretty sweet food deals that you and your loved ones can feast on at home, too.
Plaka
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 2601 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Plaka calls itself "the original Athenian grill," and their menu items sure prove that. Try out their homemade recipes from classic chicken souvlaki (either served on a pita, bun, or as a combo with fries) to a traditional greek salad. This spot is open for breakfast, too, and according to their online menu, they serve breaky combos for under $10.