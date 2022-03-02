Editions

Mississauga Ranked As One Of The Top 50 Travel Destinations In The World & Best In Ontario

It even beat out Budapest and Phuket!

A sunset in Port Credit.

Ravi Natarajan | Dreamstime

Have you ever wondered what some of the most loved travel destinations are across the world? Well, if you're in Ontario, you might not have to travel far because Mississauga was just named one of the top spots worldwide.

The Tourism Sentiment Index, which gives tourists an idea of what people actually think about travel destinations, broke down the 100 top spots to visit.

On the list, only one Ontario city clinched a spot. Mississauga cracked the top 50 travel destinations in the world, ranking at 42 overall with a Tourism Sentiment Score of 27.58.

"These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations in 2021 according to what people really feel. No one has paid to be named. No surveys have suggested an answer. Word of mouth built this list, unprompted and unbiased," the Tourism Sentiment Index said.

The most loved travel destination across the globe was the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Whitsundays in the same region came in second, with Udaipur in Rajasthan, India, coming in third.

Other Canadian cities made the list, too, with Richmond, B.C., coming out ahead of Mississauga in at 34th place worldwide. Kelowna, Shuswap and Canmore also cracked the list.

Not only did the index put out an international ranking, but it also looked at the most loved travel destinations across Canada.

In Canada, Mississauga came in second, with its restaurants being one of the biggest drivers for its high ranking.

The only other Ontario town to make it to the top 10 was Niagara, which came in third due to its stunning wineries and vineyards — cheers to that!

So, where did Toronto land? Well, the 6ix came out in 17th place and was even beat out by Guelph, which ranked in 16th. Ouch.

