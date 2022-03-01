Editions

travel destinations in canada

3 Places In BC Were Named In A List Of The 'Most Loved' Travel Destinations In The World

They are absolutely stunning!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A person sitting at a viewpoint lookout in Kelowna, BC, right, flower field in Shuswap B.C.

Hana Sladeckova | Dreamstime,Hpbfotos | Dreamstime

These three spots in B.C. were named as some of the most loved travel destinations in the world and they are absolutely stunning.

Destinations around the world were given a score based on how much people love them, and B.C. has multiple scenic towns in the top 100 that were ranked.

The destinations were ranked by the Tourism Sentiment Index, which broke down 100 of the most beloved places to travel.

The ranking was done by researching positive travel feedback on social media posts as well as factors like accommodation, events, transportation and attractions in the city.

The highest score on the list of 100 destinations was 37.90, for Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Other Canadian provinces such as Alberta and Ontario were also spotted on the list — but not as many times as the beautiful B.C. was!

B.C. is home to so many natural wonders and hidden gems, it's no surprise that it beat out other provinces.

Have you been to any of these most-loved travel spots in the world?

If not, it might be time to book a trip and check one of these places out in the near future — especially if it's close by.

Richmond

Richmond B.C. is a great place to live or to travel to.

There is quite a lot to do in this city from malls to restaurants to beautiful parks. Some stunning spots to watch the sunset can be found in Richmond. In the summertime, Richmond holds a huge night market that is a big attraction for both locals and anyone visiting.

It came in with a score of 28.30 and ranked number 34 on the list.

Kelowna

Kelowna, B.C., is such a stunning place to travel to. It is well known for being a warm summer travel hot spot even for B.C. locals. Kelowna is home to some fabulous wineries and a huge lake perfect for any water sport.

When travelling to Kelowna, it's not uncommon to see families boating around the lake, tubing, water skiing, and jet skiing. Kelowna also has some great beaches for tanning. The city also holds so many beautiful parks worth exploring in the cooler months.

It came in with a score of 23.60 and ranked number 96 on the list.

Shuswap

Just like Kelowna, Shuswap is a great place for a summer vacation.

Boating and swimming in Shuswap Lake is the main reason to travel here. The nature surrounding this casual town is gorgeous. Shuswap has some great spots for camping as well so it's the perfect place to unwind with family or friends.

It came in with a score of 23.55 and ranked number 99 on the list.

