9 Spontaneous Day Trips That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away From Vancouver
Get in, we're going daytripping.
Have you ever imagined just jumping in your car, and leaving for a spontaneous trip? You can drive less than three hours from Vancouver, B.C. to some pretty epic spots, that are perfect for a get-away day — without even having to pack a bag.
Even in the winter, B.C. offers a wide range of things to do. You can be skiing on the slopes, hiking to the top of a mountain, strolling a beach, or exploring restaurants in a new city — all in under three hours.
There's basically no reason to be bored at the weekend if you live in Vancouver.
So get out your bucket list, and start adding these destinations to it for the next time you're feeling spontaneous. Maybe you're feeling it now, and in that case — go!
Squamish
Price: Free
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: The drive here is along the stunning Sea-to-Sky highway, so you get views all day long. Once you make it you can go for one of the many hikes in the area, and end the day by visiting Jack's Bar from the show Virgin River!
Seattle
Price: Free
Address: Washington State, U.S.
Why You Need To Go: If you are up for a trip to the U.S., Seattle is only about three hours away. You can spend the day going to cool coffee shops and sightseeing! Don't forget to take a picture by the Space Needle — and this kinda gross bubble gum wall.
Bowen Island
Price: Ferry prices vary. About $30 for a vehicle.
Address: Bowen Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are so many islands to visit near B.C., and they are so fun. At Bowen Island, you can explore all of the sights. You can go sea kayaking there, and maybe spot a whale or two!
Whistler Village
Price: Ski pass prices vary. About $150 for a day pass.
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are an avid skier, or have always wanted to try it out, this is the perfect resort to go to. It's only about 2 hours from Vancouver and is one of the best ski hills around. Even if you don't ski you can walk around the village, and have a great day.
Even better, hit up the Scandinave Spa to totally chill out.
Victoria
Price: Ferry prices vary. About $59 for a vehicle.
Address: Vancouver Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Take the short ferry ride — or the even shorter floatplane ride — over to the island and enjoy a day exploring the city. It has so many great restaurants and shops to experience. It makes for a super fun day just walking around.
Mount Baker, Washington
Price: Free
Address: Mount in Washington State
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect day trip for the hikers out there. Travelling to the U.S. might be tricky right now, but if you are itching for a trip, this is your chance. Plus, it's only a bit over two hours away.
Harrison Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Fraser Valley, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can go to this super cute town and take a relaxing dip in the hot spring pools at the local hotel, Harrison Hot Springs Resort. Although visiting the town is free, if you want to use the hotel's hot spring pools you have to book an overnight stay.
Salt Spring Island
Price: Ferry prices vary. About $80 for a vehicle.
Address: Salt Spring Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This trip will take you 2.5 hours and involves a ferry ride. You'll get a stunning view of the ocean the entire ferry ride, and end with a day exploring this beautiful island. If you love an adventure and are looking to explore, this is the day trip for you.
Deep Cove
Price: Free
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is only 30 minutes from downtown but feels like a world away. It's a super cute little village, and there are some great trails!