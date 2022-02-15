Sections

Here's What Is Open & Closed For Family Day In BC

Family day is on February 21!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Family Day is coming up soon, and you'll want to know what's open on the day in case you want to get out with the family.

The holiday was created to allow families to spend more time with each other. So if you're planning on celebrating — here's a rundown of what's open and closed on the holiday, on Monday, February 21.

The worst thing that could happen on your day off is to make plans with your family and show up at a spot that's actually closed.

Luckily there are some fun activities and things to do while enjoying the day off. It's just about knowing where to go.

Maybe you could even take a spontaneous day trip to somewhere close by.

Some businesses here also have reduced hours to keep in mind for the day.

Malls

The Amazing Brentwood: Open 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entertainment

Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours.

Science World: Open regular hours — and free child admission with the purchase of a regular ticket.

Vancouver Aquarium: Open regular hours.

Grocery Stores

Whole Foods: Open regular hours.

Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours.

Loblaws: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Government Services

Banks: Closed.

Canada Post: Closed.

