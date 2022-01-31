This Is How People In BC Are Using Their Vacation Days & No Plane Tickets Are Needed
Using up your vacation days these past few years has been a struggle for some, but people in B.C. are getting creative with their staycations.
From cabin rentals to days spent exploring hometowns, it's clear you don't need a plane ticket to have some vacation fun.
A Vancouver Reddit user asked the question so many have been thinking these past couple of years: "Any ideas of what people have used their vacation days on in the current environment right now?"
Luckily, there was no shortage of ideas that didn't require you to get on a plane. If you live in B.C. at least, there's no reason to not take your well-deserved vacation time this year!
One user said that they "like to find a pet-friendly cabin rental somewhere, and just do nothing but relax. Take the dog for a walk, watch nature, cook and knit and just destress."
There's nothing as relaxing as a little cabin in the middle of nowhere, with your pup of course. You can just unplug and do nothing.
Bowen Island was on a few people's lists — and no wonder — the island is stunning and is only a quick ferry ride away from Vancouver.
"Exactly what I had planned. I was thinking of a weekend trip to Bowen Island when the weather is a bit warmer. There were a number of decent Airbnbs that were pet-friendly," a user said.
A road trip is in order for some people! A different user said that they are planning to "take one or two full weeks off, one to do a road trip to the Interior and maybe another to do a farther trip, again only if it seems appropriate by then."
Others stuck close to home, one user using their time off to spend "the day at Granville Island and then go watch a movie by [themselves] at a Cineplex VIP."
Why not be a tourist in your own city for a bit?
If you're craving some adventure, it might be time to hit the slopes for a week. A few people suggested Whistler!
Whistler can get pricey, but it's super fun and will keep you entertained for the entire vacation.
If you want a little island time, B.C. has a few to choose from.
"Same as I've done the past two years: islands! Victoria, visit some friends in Port Renfrew, a long weekend on Bowen, and camping on Galiano at some point," one user said.
Another user suggested going to Kootenays to enjoy some hot springs.
They will make you feel nice and toasty, so you can imagine you're on the beach!
Lucky for us, there seems to be an endless list of activities in the province, so take your time off and go explore!
