Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Is How People In BC Are Using Their Vacation Days & No Plane Tickets Are Needed

You can still get an island vacation! 🏝️

Vancouver Editor
This Is How People In BC Are Using Their Vacation Days & No Plane Tickets Are Needed
@adime | Instagram, @fueledbycoffeeandinsulin | Instagram

Using up your vacation days these past few years has been a struggle for some, but people in B.C. are getting creative with their staycations.

From cabin rentals to days spent exploring hometowns, it's clear you don't need a plane ticket to have some vacation fun.

A Vancouver Reddit user asked the question so many have been thinking these past couple of years: "Any ideas of what people have used their vacation days on in the current environment right now?"

Luckily, there was no shortage of ideas that didn't require you to get on a plane. If you live in B.C. at least, there's no reason to not take your well-deserved vacation time this year!

One user said that they "like to find a pet-friendly cabin rental somewhere, and just do nothing but relax. Take the dog for a walk, watch nature, cook and knit and just destress."

There's nothing as relaxing as a little cabin in the middle of nowhere, with your pup of course. You can just unplug and do nothing.

Bowen Island was on a few people's lists — and no wonder — the island is stunning and is only a quick ferry ride away from Vancouver.

"Exactly what I had planned. I was thinking of a weekend trip to Bowen Island when the weather is a bit warmer. There were a number of decent Airbnbs that were pet-friendly," a user said.

A road trip is in order for some people! A different user said that they are planning to "take one or two full weeks off, one to do a road trip to the Interior and maybe another to do a farther trip, again only if it seems appropriate by then."

Others stuck close to home, one user using their time off to spend "the day at Granville Island and then go watch a movie by [themselves] at a Cineplex VIP."

Why not be a tourist in your own city for a bit?

If you're craving some adventure, it might be time to hit the slopes for a week. A few people suggested Whistler!

Whistler can get pricey, but it's super fun and will keep you entertained for the entire vacation.

If you want a little island time, B.C. has a few to choose from.

"Same as I've done the past two years: islands! Victoria, visit some friends in Port Renfrew, a long weekend on Bowen, and camping on Galiano at some point," one user said.

Another user suggested going to Kootenays to enjoy some hot springs.

They will make you feel nice and toasty, so you can imagine you're on the beach!

Lucky for us, there seems to be an endless list of activities in the province, so take your time off and go explore!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in vancouver

Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip

Will you be my Valentine, Vancouver? 💘

@_leahpic | Instagram, @isabellasfroes | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C, was just named the best place in the world to go for a solo Valentine's Day trip.

Just because you don't have a partner, doesn't mean you can't have a little fun on Valentine's day this year — and now you know the perfect city to go to!

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

These 4 Hacks Can Save You $478 In Just One Weekend Of Skiing In Whistler

They work all season long. 💸⛷️

@kari_romo | Instagram, @hannahoffl | Instagram

If you love a good ski weekend in Whistler, but not so much the costs that come along with it, there are ways to save.

Skiing is a super expensive sport overall — with lift tickets, lodgings, food, and sometimes rentals.

Keep Reading Show less

5 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Vancouver That Are Perfect For A Vacation With Your Pup

Furry plus ones welcome! 🐶

@krissyp0oh | Instagram, @nicole__carrington | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. is known to be a dog-friendly city and there's a lineup of hotels that prove it.

If you're planning on a vacation or stay-cation in the city you don't have to leave your cute pup behind anymore. Many of these hotels are not only dog friendly but will even offer dog packages, complimentary beds, water bowls and even treats!

Keep Reading Show less
bc airbnbs

7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia

Some even have saunas! ♨️

Martin | Airbnb, @hollyhuard_ | Instagram

Getting cozy in a cabin, with the snow gently falling outside, just washes your worries away. You'll feel like you've been transported straight to Narnia when you go to these Airbnbs in B.C.

Just imagine sitting next to a fire in a super cute cabin — it sounds so relaxing. B.C. is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, which surround a lot of these magical spots.

Keep Reading Show less