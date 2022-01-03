7 Cheap Cabins To Rent In BC With Your BFFs This Winter & Cozy Up
Your weekend just got better! ❄️
As the weather gets chilly, all you want to do probably is snuggle up by a fire. Why not have some fun, though, and take the cozy weekend to a cabin with some friends?
Not only is it more fun, but it's also way cheaper when you bring a crew along with you.
Gather a couple of your closest friends and pick one of these super cute cabins to take a winter weekend getaway.
Keep it low-key and binge-watch movies for 48 hours straight, or get into some adventures and try out snowshoeing, skiing or winter hiking.
In B.C., there's no shortage of epic views, and lots of them you can see right from the window of these cabins if you're not up for the workout.
Whatever your itinerary, try to book fast since these Airbnbs get super busy!
Hideaway Log Cabin
Price: $80 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Crescent Spur, BC
Why You Need To Go: I mean, look at this place! It's right out of a Hallmark movie. It's off the grid, so make sure to go prepared and get ready for some serious bonding time with your buds.
Seymour Lake Guesthouse
Price: $120 per night
Sleeps: Up to two people
Location: Seymour Lake, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has a wood stove and screams cozy! It has a classic wood cabin feel but with modern touches. It only sleeps two, so you'll have to just choose one lucky bestie for this place.
Keystone Cabin
Price: $112 per night
Sleeps: Up to six people
Location: Salmo, BC
Why You Need To Go: You actually have to hike to get to this cabin, so it's perfect for a group looking for a bit of an adventure. It means that it's totally peaceful too, set deep in nature.
River's Edge Guesthouse
Price: $115 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not into the backcountry life? No worries. Here's a more urban spot for you, close to all the comforts you need while still being a beautiful getaway! Sometimes we just need a TV.
Castaway Cabin
Price: $145 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Columbia-Shuswap A, BC
Why You Need To Go: I mean, this view! You're surrounded by stunning mountains here, and although the cabin is small, it has everything you need.
Cabin Beside Black Sand Beach
Price: $128 per night
Sleeps: Up to five people
Location: Nanoose Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't enjoy the beach, especially on Vancouver Island. This place is super cute, and right next to black sand beaches.
Big Tree Cottage
Price: $130 per night
Sleeps: Up to five people
Location: Quadra Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place has a hot tub you can relax in after a long day of doing nothing! It's surrounded by the forest, so you can really get into nature.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.