This Stunning Hike Is Only 30 Minutes From Vancouver & You Can Do It All Year Long

Your head is in the clouds, literally 🏔

Hike in Vancouver, B.C.
Hike in Vancouver, B.C.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

When I lived in Vancouver I was always on the hunt for the best hikes in B.C., not too far from the city. In my opinion, a good hike should have either a pretty easy route or a view that's worth a brutal workout — but Dog Mountain is both.

It's only around a 30-minute drive from Vancouver, and the trailhead is at Mount Seymour.

So already, you get an amazing view of the rocky mountains with snow-covered peaks, just in the parking lot.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Once you park, you follow the signs to the Dog Mountain trail, walking along a pretty well-defined path up to the top.

The incline isn't too steep, so it's a relaxing hike deep in nature.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There are a few slippery areas, so make sure you have the proper footwear. I might have tripped once or twice (or three times).

It took our group about 30 minutes to reach the top, and we are regular hikers. It wasn't too strenuous though, and during the colder months it's extra beautiful with a fresh layer of snow.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

When you reach the top on a clear day you can see the entire city of Vancouver, mountains in the distance, and the bright blue ocean below.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

You also are so high that you can see clouds floating around you.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There is a big area at the top, so you can walk around, finding where the best viewpoint is.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

It's stunning on every side, and we were lucky enough to go on one of the few not-rainy days Vancouver has.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

It's also the perfect spot to have a snack and hydrate before heading back.

After resting up you can just follow the same path as you did on the way up, since it's an out-and-back trail.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

You end right back at Mount Seymour, so can even hit the slopes for a ski run if you have the energy and the hill is open!

