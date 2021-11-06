Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
things to do in vancouver

6 Hikes Near Vancouver That Give You All The Views Without The Effort

If you lose your breath going up the stairs, this is for you 🏔️

6 Hikes Near Vancouver That Give You All The Views Without The Effort
@mchlld | Instagram, @_markprez | Instagram

Sometimes you just don't want to hike straight up a mountain, for hours on end, to get a nice view. The good news is, you don't have to.

There are beginner hikes around Vancouver that give you amazing views of the water, city, mountains, or peaceful lakes.

You can immerse yourself in nature for the day, without feeling completely exhausted.

Here are six hikes for anyone who doesn't want to tackle something similar to Grouse Grind and end up dripping in sweat.

Quercus Viewpoint

Address: Murrin Provincial Park

Why You Need To Go: This is a gorgeous lookout in Squamish, and the hike there is quick. The round trip is only 2.4 km, and even though it's a bit steep at first, overall, it's definitely not the worst in the area.

Website

Dog Mountain

Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike is pretty quick and is on super easy terrain. It's gradual the whole way, and at the end, you get an incredible view of the city and water.

Website

Lynn Canyon Park

Address: 3690 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Lynn Canyon Park has a ton of easy hiking and walking trails, that will make you feel like you're in the middle of the jungle. There's a suspension bridge you can go to and a trail system you can stroll around for a relaxing day.

Website

Quarry Rock

Address: Baden Powell Trail, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a super easy trek, on the shores of Deep Cover in North Van. It's close to Vancouver, and will only take you about 1.5 hours round trip!

Website

Norvan Falls

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a long hike at 14 kilometres, but pretty flat the whole way. You'll reach a stunning waterfall where you can sit and have a snack before turning around.

Website

Lighthouse Park

Address: 4902 Beacon Lane, West Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the go-to spot for a beautiful sunset view. It's a park, so you can hike around the trails and get a great view of the water.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

I Moved To Vancouver 3 Months Ago & These 12 Places Wowed Me The Most

Get out your bucket list!

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

In only three months, Vancouver has managed to completely wow me. The city is amazing and it's super close to other adventures that I've been able to try.

The best part is that it's only the beginning. I have a super long list of everything I want to do here — from long hikes with epic views to exciting dinner spots.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Places In Vancouver That Will Make You Feel Like You're On The Streets Of Paris

Travel abroad without leaving Vancouver! 🗺️

Karen Habashi | Narcity

In 2020, my family and I decided to go to Paris — and then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

Like many Canadians, we decided to start exploring our own province and the cities within instead of travelling.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Secret Spots Near Vancouver To Take Your Special Someone For An Epic Date Like No Other

Add these to your bucket list ASAP!

@_gabiicristinaa | Instagram, @susietramnguyen | Instagram

Most people are tired of staying at home and chilling. It's time to get out and explore the city and find the best spots. In Vancouver, there are tons of secret, underrated and hidden places to check out.

You can take your next date around for an adventure or go with some friends.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Surreal Places In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Another World

These take "magical" to a whole other level ✨

@melhwang | Instagram, @avisionphotography | Instagram

There are some places that when you go, you feel like you need someone to pinch you because it doesn't feel real.

B.C. is known for its amazing beauty, which means it has some pretty epic spots that you can check out.

Keep Reading Show less