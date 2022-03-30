This Hiking Trail Near Vancouver Has Stunning Blue Water & Gorgeous Views
It's only two hours from the city!
If you've been searching for the next magical hike near Vancouver to do on the warmer days, then look no further.
This one will make you feel like you're in a different world with its surreal views and eye-catching blue water.
The hike is located at Joffre Lakes in Pemberton, B.C., which consists of three stunning turquoise water lakes along the way.
When you drive up to the parking lot you will already have reached the first of three lakes. Each lake will give you picturesque views of mountains and water.
The entire hike to Upper Joffre Lakes is four hours total — and worth every minute.
If you are not up for the long hike, don't fret. The first lake near the parking lot is just as beautiful and it also has camping!
Although, if you are looking for an adventure and want to get a better look at that glacier, it is an intermediate 10-kilometre hike.
This hike is surely worth it though, just look at how blue the water is from the top — it's a little piece of paradise.
There are even some super cool creatures you might run into along the way — just check out this friendly bird.
If you are brave enough to take a dip in the water, go for it, just remember that this is glacier water and it will be freezing cold!
Nature is truly mesmerizing and this entire hike reflects that.
There's one thing for sure about it — you won't be leaving without snagging a couple of shots of the amazing water first.
Joffre Lakes Trail
Price: Free
Address: Off Hwy 99 east of Pemberton, BC on the Duffey Lake Road.
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect summer plan whether you want to visit the lower lake for a quick dip or try a full-on hike to the upper lake — the choice is yours.
No matter what you decide, every view will be picturesque.