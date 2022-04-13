Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc hikes

There's Actually Sand Dunes In BC That You Can Hike To & Feel Like You're In A Desert

It's a must-try for this summer!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A couple on the dunes taking a selfie. Right: A girl standing on a sand dune.​

A couple on the dunes taking a selfie. Right: A girl standing on a sand dune.

@jodimcdonald | Instagram,@emmalouiseeh | Instagram

You actually don't have to leave B.C. to experience walking across a sand dune — just check out this super unique hike.

This hike will have you feeling as if you are on the sand dunes of Dubai, all while staying in Canada.

Farwell Canyon Sand Dunes is located in Cariboo Regional, B.C.

It's an easy 3.5-kilometre loop trail that will take around 1 hour to complete, according to Alltrails.

It's the perfect summer road-trip hiking plan to get away from the city of Vancouver and feel some peace through nature's beauty.

Throughout this trial, you will get to see some amazing views of massive desert sand dunes, lush green trees — and even a windy creek.

Be prepared to leave this hike with some sandy-filled shoes because you will be walking through sand and climbing up dunes at some point in the trails as well.

You might just be pouring sand out of your shoe days afterwards — just think of it as a little souvenir!

Even your dog will be enjoying all that perfect dune digging sand.

This spot is so beautiful that even picture-perfect weddings have happened there.

Just imagine golden hour while hanging out in this gorgeous setting.

This stunning hike will be worth the almost eight-hour long drive from Vancouver.

You will definitely be leaving this place with a camera roll full of amazing photos. When you post them, people will probably think that you're in some desert far away.

Farwell Canyon Sand Dunes

Price: Free

Location: Just West of Williams Lake, in the Cariboo Regional, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This hike is a must-try to see the stunning views of the creek below while hiking these unique desert dunes.

Website

