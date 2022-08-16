6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends
One of them is the highest suspension bridge in Canada! 🇨🇦
The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty.
Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded by the most beautiful lush forest greenery out there.
If you've been looking for the perfect end-of-summer plan and a great place to escape, some of these hikes might do the trick. A couple of them are even free.
Plus, a few of these are close to Vancouver, so if you're just looking for a quick and easy day trip, there are a few options for that.
Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge
Price: Free
Address: 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge is surrounded by magical greenery and is the perfect weekend escape as it is super close to Vancouver too.
Golden Skybridge
Price: $37
Address: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd., Golden, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking to make the trip out to Golden, this is one bridge you have to see. This is actually the highest suspension bridge in all of Canada and it's only for the brave.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
Price: $62.95
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another really easy bridge to get to. The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a massive suspension bridge located in North Vancouver and it has some amazing forest views.
It is one of the more popular and touristy suspension bridges near the city so do plan for crowds on weekends and in the summertime.
Cascade Falls Suspension Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Cascade Falls Regional Park., Mission, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a super easy hike that will lead you to a suspension bridge overlooking a magical waterfall. If you're heading to Mission, B.C., you'll want to make a pit stop to visit the suspension bridge at some point for no extra cost.
Cloudraker Skybridge
Price: $85
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: To get to this wild suspension bridge on top of a mountain, you'll need to take the Peak Express chairlift. The bridge has a massive span of 130m and stretches across Whistler Peak to the West Ridge — all while hovering over Whistler Bowl.
Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge
Price: $61.95
Address: 36800 BC-99., Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: From this suspension bridge, you will be able to catch some stunning mountain views and glimpses of Howe Sound below.
This bridge is actually open year-round, so if you can't get to it this summer, a visit in the fall or wintertime would be okay too.