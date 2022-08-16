NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends

One of them is the highest suspension bridge in Canada! 🇨🇦

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman walking on a suspension bridge. Right: A person walking on a suspension bridge.

A woman walking on a suspension bridge. Right: A person walking on a suspension bridge.

@jessiikat | Instagram, @everyday_marta | Instagram

The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty.

Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded by the most beautiful lush forest greenery out there.

If you've been looking for the perfect end-of-summer plan and a great place to escape, some of these hikes might do the trick. A couple of them are even free.

Plus, a few of these are close to Vancouver, so if you're just looking for a quick and easy day trip, there are a few options for that.

Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

Price: Free

Address: 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge is surrounded by magical greenery and is the perfect weekend escape as it is super close to Vancouver too.

Website

Golden Skybridge

Price: $37

Address: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd., Golden, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you are looking to make the trip out to Golden, this is one bridge you have to see. This is actually the highest suspension bridge in all of Canada and it's only for the brave.

Website

Capilano Suspension Bridge 

Price: $62.95

Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is another really easy bridge to get to. The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a massive suspension bridge located in North Vancouver and it has some amazing forest views.

It is one of the more popular and touristy suspension bridges near the city so do plan for crowds on weekends and in the summertime.

Website

Cascade Falls Suspension Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Cascade Falls Regional Park., Mission, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a super easy hike that will lead you to a suspension bridge overlooking a magical waterfall. If you're heading to Mission, B.C., you'll want to make a pit stop to visit the suspension bridge at some point for no extra cost.

Website

Cloudraker Skybridge

Price: $85

Address: Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: To get to this wild suspension bridge on top of a mountain, you'll need to take the Peak Express chairlift. The bridge has a massive span of 130m and stretches across Whistler Peak to the West Ridge — all while hovering over Whistler Bowl.

Website

Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge

​Price: $61.95

Address: 36800 BC-99., Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: From this suspension bridge, you will be able to catch some stunning mountain views and glimpses of Howe Sound below.

This bridge is actually open year-round, so if you can't get to it this summer, a visit in the fall or wintertime would be okay too.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...