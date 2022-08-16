There's A Kangaroo Farm In BC & It Will Transport You Straight To Australia (PHOTOS)
All the cuteness, without the travel! 🦘
There is a farm in B.C. that will let you hang out with kangaroos all day long and feel like you've been transported straight to Australia.
Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna, B.C. is a hobby farm that has these adorable creatures and you can get super cuddly with them.
Not only does this farm have kangaroos but they also have wallaroos, wallabies, sugar gliders, pot belly pigs, emus, parrots, peacocks, goats, fancy chickens, capybaras and Patagonian cavies to visit while you're there.
These definitely aren't the normal animals you could see on any old farm in Canada!
If you are an animal lover, this would be the absolute perfect adventure for you this summer. The best part about it all is that you won't be charged extra to hold certain animals, or for other little things.
"We like to keep things real and un-Disneyfied," said the farm's website.
You are even allowed to bring your dog along with you if they are calm and kept on a leash.
The farm is open seven days a week and closes at 3 p.m. every day, so if you're planning on going, this would definitely be a morning activity.
Children of all ages are allowed on the farm but do keep a watchful eye on them as the animals are roaming freely throughout the property.
Occasionally, the farm will have reptiles and face painting during the peak seasons too.
If it's ever been your dream to curl up close to a kangaroo, this would most definitely be the perfect place to do so.
Kangaroo Creek Farm
Price: $16
Address: 5932 Old Vernon Rd., Kelowna, BC