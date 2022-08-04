This Magical Suspension Bridge In Vancouver Is In A Lush Forest & It's Free To Visit
Add this to your weekend plans! 🌲
There is a park in Vancouver that has an enchanting suspension bridge and believe it or not, it's completely free to visit any day of the week.
The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge at Lynn Canyon Park is a place that you'll be adding to your bucket list in no time after you see just how truly magical it looks.
Plus, if you've been tight on cash, this is a great free plan to do something fun with friends and stay within budget.
The bridge is 50 metres high up in the sky and moves quite a bit while walking along it, according to the parks website. So, if you're afraid of heights and feel uneasy when up in the air — you might not want to take on this activity.
The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge is also surrounded by lush green forest and there are stunning waterfalls, pools and canyon waters right below.
It's a picture-perfect setting and you won't want to leave without capturing a few gorgeous shots first. The best time to capture a photo is when there is no one else on the bridge to avoid any swaying, the website said.
Once you've crossed the bridge you can also make your way over to the stunning 30 Foot Pool in Lynn Canyon Park. It's the perfect spot to go for a dip after exploring the park and it would be that much more refreshing on those scorching hot summer days.
Not to mention — it's free too!
Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge
Price: Free
Address: 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC