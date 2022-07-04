7 Of The Best Hikes In BC To See Ancient Trees, According To A 'Big Tree Hunter'
Some of these trees are over 1,000 years old!
B.C. has so many amazing hikes and some take you to ancient trees that are thousands of years old, and massive. If you're in for a summer of exploring, you can discover stunning old-growth forests and trees that tower over you.
Big Tree Hunter, Colin Spratt, has broken down all the best hikes in B.C. to Narcity, where you can get views of these magnificent ancient natural wonders.
The list even includes some hikes that are for beginners so you don't have to be an experienced hiker to get a glimpse of these old trees.
Spratt has explored everything from ancient trees in the city of Vancouver to ones in the deep remote forests of the province. Recently, he even discovered a massive ancient tree, called The North Shore Giant, and it is the fourth-widest tree in all of Canada.
Spratt shares many of his ancient tree adventures, on his Instagram @ancient_trees_of_vancouver and his TikTok, @ancienttreesofvancouver.
Just make sure to be responsible when going to check out his recommendations.
"You can easily admire these giants from a distance, as much as we want to appreciate these trees for ourselves, we also want to have them live for many more generations to enjoy as well," said Spratt.
Lovers Walk Trail
Why You Need To Go: Stanley Park is a hot spot for tourists visiting Vancouver and this beautiful park also had so many ancient trees hidden within it.
"To most easily see these giants I suggest walking down Tatlow Walk, Lees Trail, Lovers walk, and Thompson trail. On Lovers Walk there grows a exceptionally wide ancient Western Red Cedar and when you connect to Tatlow," said Spratt.
Foreshore Trail
Why You Need To Go: Spratt recommends visiting the hikes and trails around the UBC forest area to get a great glimpse and some ancient trees that did not end up getting cut down by logging operations in the past.
Wreck Beach Stairs, Trail 7, and the Foreshore Trail are the best hikes to view these old trees.
"This forest has examples of towering ancient Douglas fir 400+ years old and Canada’s largest grand fir," according to Spratt.
Big Cedar Trail
Why You Need To Go: Big Cedar Trail and Kennedy Falls hikes in Lynn Valley both have some beautiful ancient trees hidden within them.
"Although the ancient trees were mostly logged in Lynn, some remaining ancient trees still grow tall and strong in the valley," said Spratt.
Brothers Creek Loop
Why You Need To Go: Brothers Creek Loop in West Vancouver will have you seeing some beautiful oldancient western red cedars.
"Once you hit a certain elevation on the loop trail the forest transitions from second-growth into mostly untouched ancient forest," said Spratt.
Lighthouse Park
Why You Need To Go: The hikes in Lighthouse Park will show off some magnificent ancient Douglas firs and ancient western red cedars, according to Spratt.
"These are some of the largest Douglas firs in greater Vancouver," he also added.
Cypress Bowl Rd
Why You Need To Go: This is the only ancient yellow cedar to see on Spratt's list. It's located right along the side of Cypress Bowl Rd.
He recommended google searching "roadside yellow cedar" to get the exact location of the tree.
Giant Douglas Fir Trail
Why You Need To Go: Capilano River Regional Park and the Giant Douglas Fir Trail have some massive ancient trees.
"Here you will see centuries-old towering Douglas fir and the remains of a massive ancient giant which recently fell a few years ago and is slowly being reclaimed by the forest around it," said Spratt.