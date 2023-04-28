You Can Wander Through Treetops On This Suspension Bridge In BC & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)
You'll be among century-old trees!
Whether you're a bouldering champ or a casual stroller, there are so many incredible hikes across B.C. with views worth sweating for. UBC campus alone is the site of several trails — and one inside the school's botanical garden even has a suspension bridge.
Just in time for your springtime adventures, the Greenheart TreeWalk recently reopened on April 1.
The 310 metre-long walkway is suspended among a lush canopy of Douglas firs, cedars and grand firs — many of which are over 100 years old, according to the UBC website.
You can explore the rainforest from a 20-metre-high vantage point that offers sweeping views of the coastal flora.
It's a choose-your-own-adventure experience here; guests may opt to chase adrenaline on the park's zipline course, tag along on a guided tour or explore the aerial trail solo.
Whichever way you choose to navigate the breathtaking landscape, you can't miss the epic suspension bridge along the way. Here, trees will surround you as far as the eye can see.
Whether you're into Ewoks or elves, this setting makes it easy to place yourself into an epic fantasy world of your choosing.
Breathe in deep gulps of fresh air, get in touch with the land and make a pitstop by the sea if you so desire; Wreck Beach isn't a far walk away.
For a bit of serenity, there's also the nearby Nitobe Memorial Garden, a traditional Japanese space designed to "bridge connecting cultures."
In the mood for some more local history and education? Walk to the nearby UBC's X̱wi7x̱wa Library, a centre for academic and community Indigenous knowledge.
Depending on how you plan out your campus visit, you could end up sending the whole day here with all there is to do.
Greenheart Treewalk
Price: $23 per adult (includes access to Botanical Garden)
Address: Campbell Building, 6804 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Navigate treetops in Vancouver's enchanting rainforest for a surreal experience. The botanical garden is conveniently located on UBC campus.