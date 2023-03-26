7 Of The Best Hikes In BC That I've Done Since Moving Here Almost Two Years Ago
Grab your hiking boots!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I made it my goal to embrace the minimalist life when I moved across Canada to B.C. I donated and tossed, packing with me only what I deemed essential.
Hiking boots were at the top of that list — right behind my stack of hoodies that all basically look the same.
When you move out to the West Coast of Canada, you're expecting some stunning views and mountains everywhere. Let me tell you, it delivers.
Almost two years later I've been able to go on some breathtaking journeys, fulfilling my wildest dreams of Beautiful British Columbia. If you're gearing up for a visit, or even planning a move yourself, take notes of these trails — which I've deemed the best hikes in B.C. (that I've done so far).
Tunnel Bluffs
This hike gives you serious bang for your buck. Close enough to Vancouver, it makes the perfect day trip that will make you sweat, but not destroy your legs too much.
It's 7.2 kilometres and even though AllTrails ranks it as "hard," I don't think it's that bad. Although steep for a section, it's not overly long and the view makes you forget all about the painful trek upwards.
On a sunny day up at the lookout the ocean sparkles. Paired with the mountains and you've got a picture that you won't be forgetting anytime soon.
Cox Bay Lookout
Tofino is undeniably one of my favourite spots in the province. It's not exactly a little-known secret (okay, it's the opposite), but there's a reason why it's so popular.
This hike gives you all the rainforest vibes with a nice view of the beach, surfers, and jaw-dropping coastline.
Joffre Lakes
If you want to get away from the coast and into the mountains, head to Pemberton. The little town is welcoming and picturesque, and this hike is a dream.
With three lakes to see along the trail, you can make the hike a full-on workout, or a little stroll.
I went up to the upper lake, and if you're up for it — it's worth it.
The bright blue lakes are well-known for their beauty though, so make sure to go early if you want a parking spot.
Mount Crumpit
If you looking up "hikes in Squamish" you'll probably be directed to the Squamish Chief, which is an amazing place to check out, but I prefer this one.
It's quieter, removed from the crowds a bit, and lets you enjoy scenic views of the Chief, the town, and the water.
Mount Douglas
Vancouver Island is an oasis, filled with beautiful scenery, old-growth trees, and its own breathtaking hikes.
Last time I was visiting Victoria we did this 4-kilometre hike and it blew away my expectations. If you can't tell already, I'm a sucker for ocean views — and this journey served them up at the lookout.
The entire park was beautiful, and I will definitely be visiting again.
Norvan Falls
We've got unreal lakes, incredible mountains, and a wide open ocean here — now it's time for the waterfalls.
Norvan Falls is a hike in North Vancouver and was actually my first hike in B.C. I started out strong with the 14-kilometre journey, and it paid off.
The out-and-back hike takes you to a waterfall nestled deep within the woods, making for a peaceful destination. Once you make it there you get to sit and just take it in, and cool down a bit thanks to the mist.
Dog Mountain
Another go-to hike for me is Dog Mountain. Also in North Vancouver, this hike is a manageable 5.6-kilometre trip that has an impressive lookout.
If I want a good hike that won't take up the whole day, this is where I go.